Telesat Is Losing Momentum In 2023 - Lots Of Risk Ahead

Apr. 01, 2023 1:30 AM ETTelesat Corporation (TSAT), TSAT:CA
Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
13.22K Followers

Summary

  • Management guidance reveals TSAT is expected to lose momentum in 2023.
  • Its key Lightspeed project continues to experience difficulty in securing financing, which has pushed back the earliest launch to 2026.
  • With the company focus primarily on Lightspeed as its future growth engine, there's really no fallback position if it fails in any way, for any reason.
  • In the meantime, I see no catalyst that will break the company out of its trading range between $6.00 and $10.00 per share.

A network of linked satellites

humonia

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) is a thinly traded, Canadian-based satellite operator that has traded relatively flat for some time since it began its long decline from approximately $35.00 per share on December 13, 2021, to its 52-week low of $6.00 per share on December 19, 2022.

TSAT Chart

TradingView

This article was written by

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
13.22K Followers
I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.