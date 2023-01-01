Potbelly: Strong Sales Growth Continues Into Early 2023

Apr. 01, 2023 2:21 AM ETPotbelly Corporation (PBPB)
Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Potbelly's sales performance continues to be strong with same store sales up over +25% during the first two months of 2023.
  • This was against easy year-over-year comps though, so it expects mid-single digits sales growth against tougher comps later in the year.
  • Potbelly may be able to generate $30 million to $35 million in adjusted EBITDA based on its 2023 guidance.
  • It is tracking well to meet its 2024 targets.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »

A Potbelly sandwich shop is shown.

JHVEPhoto

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) has continued its string of excellent results with Q4 2022 same store sales growth of +18.9%. It also believes that it can generate high-single digits same store sales growth in 2023 along with low-teens shop-level

Potbelly's Sale Trends

Potbelly's Sale Trends (potbelly.com)

Potbelly's Targets

Potbelly's Targets (potbelly.com)

Free Trial Offer

We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

This article was written by

Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
10.35K Followers
Unique insight into distressed opportunities to target outsized returns.
Elephant Analytics has 15 years of analytical experience and unique skills in numerical analysis and practical mathematics. He is currently ranked in the top 2% of analysts by TipRanks.
  
Elephant Analytics has also achieved a top 50 score on the Bloomberg Aptitude Test measuring financial aptitude (out of nearly 200,000 test takers). He has also achieved a score (153) in the 99.98th percentile on the WAIS-III IQ test and has led multiple teams that have won awards during business and strategy competitions involving numerical analysis. In one such competition, he captained his team to become North American champions, finishing ahead of top Ivy League MBA teams, and represented North America in the Paris finals.

Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 30 million in combined installs.


Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.