Banking Crisis Is How It Starts, Recession Is How It Ends

Apr. 01, 2023 2:15 AM ETTBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, PLW, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS, DDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EPS, EQL, FEX, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, ILCB, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SH, SPDN, SPLX, SPSM, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVW, IWC, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPUS, SPVM, SPVU, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, USLB, USMC, USMF, USVM, KBE, KBWB, QABA, FTXO, KRE, KBWR, IAT, BNKU, BNKD1 Comment
Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
Investing Groups

Summary

  • As the Fed tightens monetary policy, a banking crisis is historically the first evidence that something was breaking.
  • Historically, once the Fed opens dollar swap lines, further monetary accommodations follow from rate cuts to “quantitative easing” and other liquidity operations.
  • Of course, such is always in response to a banking crisis, credit-related event, recession, or a combination.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

As the Fed tightens monetary policy, a banking crisis is historically the first evidence that something was breaking. As noted recently in “Not QE,”

“Last week, amid a rash of bank insolvencies, government agencies took action to stem a

Total borrowing of depository institutions from Fed

Federal reserve and financial crisis

Net percentage of banks tightening lending

Lending standards getting much tighter

Fed policy pivots and bear markets

Recession causes earnings to fall

GAAP earnings and GDP growth

Earnings estimates ahead of economic realities

Real S&P 500 index with recessions

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
29.86K Followers
Unique, unbiased and contrarian real investment advice

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.