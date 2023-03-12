John Sommer

In the wake of bank failures in 2023, including the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ) and Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY), credit markets have been volatile. Treasury rates have moved violently up and down as market participants have digested the events. Uncertainty was extremely high during the brief period prior to the Fed's announcement of the Bank Term Funding Program which provides banks with a source liquidity to avoid the stresses that are leading to bank failures. The yield on the 1-year Treasury has declined by 0.6% within a month as money has fled to its safety.

Data by YCharts

Equity markets, aside from financials, appears to interpret the news as bullish. It finally appears that the Fed has "broken something" from its tight monetary policy. This must mean, as the market expects, that a pivot is imminent. However, the whole picture is quite complex. And, in our opinion, it's not bullish.

Fed critics have been more than vocal about the supposed end of quantitative tightening because the Fed's balance sheet has increased dramatically in recent weeks, erasing nearly 6 months of balance sheet reduction in a blink of an eye. This increase in assets is due to emergency lending measures for the BTFP program as well as the foreign and international monetary authorities which provides liquidity to FIMA account holders. The debate is whether or not this constitutes the next QE (what number are we on?).

Data by YCharts

Instead of focusing on that argument, we want to look past it at one of the underlying issues. Over the past few years most banks have accumulated long duration assets (bonds, mortgage-backed securities, etc.) at yields that are much lower than current yields. This creates an issue where these assets on bank balance sheets have lost significant amounts of market value. But as long as banks do not need to liquidate these assets, they don't need to experience those paper losses.

The issue is that the yields banks offer to their depositors in checking, savings, and many money markets accounts are not staying competitive with yields offered by short term Treasury bills. The average savings account rate is now about 1/10th of the rate offered by T-bills.

Data by YCharts

Depositors have two major motivating factors to remove their deposits from banks and put the money in Treasuries or high yield money market accounts. First, the yield offered by Treasuries is far more attractive. Second, Treasuries are less risky than uninsured deposits in a bank. This has resulted in a sharp decline in commercial bank deposits. Total deposits have declined from $18.13 trillion to $17.3 trillion over the past year.

Data by YCharts

Banks are now having to cope with this loss of deposits. It is difficult for them to offer competitive rates because it will quickly erode profit margins for many banks that are significantly exposed to low yielding debt. The Fed has raised rates so quickly that banks have not had sufficient time to rollover assets into higher yielding instruments to compensate for higher deposit rates. This situation is putting stress on banks and exacerbating the number of domestic banks that are tightening loan standards. Each time in the last 30 years that net banks tightening loan standards has surged above 20% it has corresponded with a significant recession.

Data by YCharts

Consequently, M2 money supply has contracted to largest degree in over 60 years:

Data by YCharts

While monetary easing is bullish for risk assets, history shows that easing during the midst of a recession is net negative for equities. The market is benefiting from increased liquidity from the Fed and Treasury department as the debt ceiling remains stagnant and new Treasury issuance is confined. If the banking crisis continues, it will have a larger and larger impact on economic activity and GDP. Estimates from Bloomberg forecast that impacts to GDP could peak in Q4 2023 or Q1 2024.

The Daily Shot (used with permission)

Raising of the debt ceiling, although not necessary imminent, concerns us from a liquidity standpoint. When the Treasury begins issuing debt again this will act as a liquidity draw. This is expected to occur right as the impact from the banking crisis is expected to start peaking. This is while banks are having to stave off deposit outflows and we expect lending standards to continue tightening. These are reasons that we believe a recession in the U.S. is still ahead, if not already underway.