Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Among 11 Companies To Continue Dividend Growth In Early April

Summary

  • Eleven companies announced annual dividend increases in March. Colgate-Palmolive started its 7th decade of dividend growth in March with a 2% boost.
  • Steel Dynamics followed up last year’s 31% boost with a 25% increase, resulting in a 63% payout increase since 2022.
  • The first half of April will bring dividend increases from three dividend kings - H. B. Fuller, Johnson & Johnson, and Procter & Gamble.
  • In addition, Costco and PNC Bank should announce double-digit boosts.

Ivory Soap in original 1879 package

Procter & Gamble will announce its 68th year of dividend growth in the first half of April.

NNehring

This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide predictions of annual dividend increases for a variety of long-term

