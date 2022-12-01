BUI: After A 13% Pop, The Bull Thesis Has Moderated (Rating Downgrade)

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Investing Groups

Summary

  • BUI is a fund I have suggested (and owned) for many years. It is a more active play on the Utilities and power sectors with an above-average income stream.
  • Going into 2023, I suggested the fund was ripe for a move higher. This turned out to be correct, to a larger degree than I expected.
  • At current valuations, I think caution reigns here. The fund's discount to NAV has evaporated and valuations across the sector remain rich.
  • Many view funds like BUI as bond proxies. With treasuries yielding more than the average utility stock, a broad rotation could be underway.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Energy Sector Stocks

Douglas Rissing

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the BlackRock Utility & Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:BUI) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund is managed by BlackRock, and its objective

Fund Performance

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

BUI's Metrics

BUI's Metrics (BlackRock)

Relative Yields (Treasuries vs. Utilities)

Relative Yields (Treasuries vs. Utilities) (Reuters)

Sector Valuations (Forward P/E Ratios)

Sector Valuations (Forward P/E Ratios) (Refinitiv)

BUI's Income Metrics

BUI's Income Metrics (BlackRock)

Power Generation Mix (Worldwide)

Power Generation Mix (Worldwide) (World Economic Forum)

Returns Through 3/17

Returns Through 3/17 (Google Finance)

YTD Returns

YTD Returns (Google Finance)

Consider the Income Lab

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
8.08K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields

I've been an investor since 2008, which was an invaluable and humbling experience. This is central to my strategy of looking for quality, value, and diversification - generally staying away from risky/over-hyped ideas. I won't pump any investment nor discuss a topic I don't genuinely follow / research. In that spirit, I list my portfolio here for transparency.  

I'm a native New Yorker and I work for a major U.S. bank. I escaped to North Carolina for graduate school and I don't see myself ever leaving. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis) and compete competitively to this day. My Bachelor's and MBA are both in Finance.

Broad market: VOO; QQQ; DIA, RSP

Sectors: VPU, BUI; VDE, IXC, RYE; KBWB, VFH; XRT

Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL

Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD

Municipals/Debt Funds: NEA, PCK, VCV, PML, BGT, PDO

Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, DG, WM

Cash position: 25%

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VPU, BUI, VOO, RSP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.