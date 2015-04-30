Why Consumer Resilience Continues To Defy Expectations

Summary

  • Why the U.S. consumer continues to spend.
  • As inventories begin to shrink, will retailers regain their pricing power and margins?
  • Why consumer resilience is helping to push the chance of an economic slowdown further away.

Even with persistent inflation and lingering economic fears, U.S. consumers have surprised many with their desire to spend. Greg Bonnell speaks with Jacky He, Global Consumer Discretionary Analyst at TD Asset Management, about where this resilience comes from and whether it’s likely to continue.

Greg Bonnell: The US consumer confidence ticked higher in March after two months of declines amid rising costs and fears of an economic slowdown. But despite all those issues, spending levels haven't really been impacted yet. Joining us now to discuss is Jacky He, a Global Consumer Discretionary Analyst with TD Asset Management. Jacky, welcome to the show.

Jacky He: Glad to be here. Thank you, Greg.

Greg Bonnell: These are very interesting times when you're talking about retail stocks and consumer discretionary, all the concerns that we have. The fact that we've seen the cost of borrowing increase very dramatically in the year. But the consumer for the most part is held in, what's going on out there?

Jacky He: Yeah, it's interesting, Greg. I still recall last year, like, how many times I got surprised by my grocery bills and the gas station, right? Like a higher borrowing cost, just as you said, just make everything worse. But if you look at the data, the real income - that's your income minus the inflation - that went down 6%. But the real consumption, real PCE, went up 3%.

It was really an access saving story. So during the pandemic, consumers accumulated a lot of government checks and income from their investment. So they accumulate excess savings and they used about 40% of that to fund their purchases last year. That's what happened. And you talk about consumer sentiment, I think that's also interesting because people tend to use that as a leading indicator of what's going to happen to spending.

