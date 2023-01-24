Sunnova Energy: Strong Demand But Debt Is A Concern

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
422 Followers

Summary

  • Sunnova Energy increased its revenue by 130.6% YoY to $557.6 million for FY2022, however high operating expenses continue to deepen losses.
  • Sunnova has a solid customer growth plan and strong guidance for FY2023 with strong tailwinds from renewable tax credit extensions.
  • Cautious of high debt, inflation and high short interest in the stock.

Rear view of dad holding her little girl in arms and showing at their house with installed solar panels. Alternative energy, saving resources and sustainable lifestyle concept.

Halfpoint

I first wrote about Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA), a small-cap solar energy stock with a market cap of $1.65 billion, in August 2022 when solar stocks were trending upwards due to the Inflation Reduction Act incentivising renewable energy

slide

Growing business (Investor presentation 2023)

slide

FY2022 overview (Investor Presentation 2023)

table

Annual revenue versus operating expenses (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Relative growth compared to peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Balance sheet comparison (SeekingAlpha.com)

slide

Forecast FY2023 (Investor Presentation 2023)

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
422 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.