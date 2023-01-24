Halfpoint

I first wrote about Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA), a small-cap solar energy stock with a market cap of $1.65 billion, in August 2022 when solar stocks were trending upwards due to the Inflation Reduction Act incentivising renewable energy use through investment tax credits (ITC). The ITC of up to 30% has been extended to 2032, creating a long-term tailwind. NOVA remains a speculative bet as it has yet to produce profits, is deepening its debt and relies heavily on government legislation to ensure customer demand based on affordability. The stock remains highly volatile and sensitive to geopolitical factors; however, it has rewarded long-term investors with 20.73% in returns since its IPO in 2019. Its most recent earnings report shows good top-line numbers. However, the bottom-line is trending downwards. Due to its large customer base, utility bills remaining high and ambitious growth plan for FY2023, I remain speculatively bullish on the stock.

Double-digit top-line growth, increasing customer base and disappointing earnings

NOVA is still a young company, founded by startup and power industry expert and CEO John Berger in Houston in 2012 and has been publicly trading since 2019. The company generates revenue by selling solar energy products and services focusing on the USA market. NOVA designs, installs, monitors, and maintains solar panels for residential homes on a long-term contractual basis. The solar service agreements with customers are typically in the form of a lease or loan, with a minimum upfront cost for the new customer. For FY2022, it increased its revenue by 130.6% YoY to $557.6 million. NOVA has grown to 279,400 customers at an annual rate of 62%, with a goal of up to 125,000 additional customers for FY2023. NOVA sells and operates through a growing number of dealers, currently 1,116. Its differentiated dealership network model drives the number of consumers and the company's sales growth. Due to the energy-as-a-service business model, the company expects to generate $500 million in cash flow over FY2023 based on its existing customer base.

Growing business (Investor presentation 2023)

While we see exciting customer and revenue growth, one of the major red flags is that the company is heavily in debt due to the immense operating costs the business takes on through its long-term energy-as-a-service contracts with customers that remove the initial weight of the investment from the customer onto NOVA. NOVA has successfully raised capital and recently secured a credit agreement for $50 million through a revolving loan credit facility. It can cover its short-term liabilities if we look at its current ratio of 1.75 and its quick ratio of 1.34. However, rising interest rates and high operational expenses will continue to impact potential earnings for the foreseeable future.

Q4 and FY2022 earnings report

In its FY2022 earnings report, NOVA reported impressive top-line results. However, we are looking at an unprofitable company whose losses are increasing yearly. NOVA missed EPS expectations for the first three financial quarters of 2022; however, its Q4 2022 financial report posted an EPS of negative $0.18, beating expectations by $0.26, and revenue surpassed expectations by $55.84 million to reach $195.6 million. In the full financial year financial update, we see trending numbers upward, however, these are non-GAAP financial measures, and we are not looking at the impact of interest, tax and debt, which are very high.

FY2022 overview (Investor Presentation 2023)

NOVA is a growing business. However, we are seeing a steep incline in operating expenses alongside the growth. We can see that total operating expenses were higher than total revenue for FY 2022 at $647.4 million, compared to its revenue of $557.7 million. This could be related to the number of new customers that have just started their long-term contracts, compared to the significant investment costs NOVA takes on in the initial phase of the contractual agreements.

Annual revenue versus operating expenses (SeekingAlpha.com)

NOVA is rated a BUY on MarketScreener, with an average target price rate of $34.79, well above its current stock price. Solar stocks are risky and prone to fluctuate as they are susceptible to macroeconomic factors. In the past two weeks, we have seen the stock price fall and rise due to the initial fear of Silicon Valley Bank's bankruptcy impacting the energy sector. Most recently, solar stocks have benefited from the EU's green energy target. Since my last article, the stock price has dropped by 45.99%. We can also see a very high short interest of 25.07% in the stock indicating negative market sentiment. We see outstanding numbers if we compare NOVA's growth to its peers. However, NOVA also has a much larger intake of long-term debt than its peers, which remains a concern especially compared to its capital.

Relative growth compared to peers (SeekingAlpha.com) Balance sheet comparison (SeekingAlpha.com)

Final thoughts

Although NOVA is unprofitable, it is growing at a desirable rate in an industry that will be financially assisted by legislation for the next ten years to attract more consumers. While we cannot ignore the large amount of long-term debt that this company has taken on and the growing impact of operation expenses on earnings, we should also take into consideration that NOVA's business model has high initial costs, with the financial rewards reaped across long-term consumer contracts of 10 to 25 years. This is a risky and speculative stock. However, I maintain my bullish stance based on the consistent top-line growth and a positive outlook for FY2023.