Earnings of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) will most probably dip slightly this year on the back of high provision and operating expenses. On the other hand, single-digit loan growth and slight margin expansion will support earnings. Overall, I’m expecting Capital Bancorp to report earnings of $2.84 per share for 2023, down 2.5% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; hence, I’m adopting a buy rating on CBNK stock.

Limited Yield Upside Foreseen

Capital Bancorp’s net interest margin dipped by 60 basis points in the fourth quarter, after rising by 18 basis points in the third quarter of 2022. Despite the dip, the margin is still very high compared to a year-ago period and peer banks. In fact, the margin is so high that it’s a cause for concern. Yields on loans were a whopping 9.15% in the fourth of 2022, which makes me concerned about the asset quality. Further, I’m worried the high yields will chase away potential borrowers to competitors; thereby hurting loan growth. The average loan rates were much lower for competitors during the fourth quarter, as given below. (The companies below are those that Capital Bancorp has identified as competitors in the Washington DC market in an old presentation).

Company Symbol Average Loan Yield in 4Q 2022 John Marshall Bancorp JMSB 4.44% FVCBankcorp, Inc. FVCB 4.91% The Community Financial Corporation TCFC 4.92% Virginia National Bankshares VABK 5.00% MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. MNSB 6.30% Capital Bancorp CBNK 9.15% Source: SEC Filings Click to enlarge

Theoretically, the ongoing up-rate cycle should lift the margin this year. The results of the management’s rate-sensitivity analysis given in the 10-K filing show that a 200-basis points hike in interest rates could theoretically raise the net interest income by 5.5% over twelve months.

2022 10-K Filing

Practically speaking, however, the effect of the rate hikes will be less than that given above. This is because the yields are already so high, I don’t think there will be many borrowers willing to take up new loans at any higher rates. Therefore, I don’t expect the maturing fixed-rate loans to help the average yield tick up. Only the variable-rate loans will push up the average yield. According to details given in the 10-K filing, variable-rate loans maturing after a year made up 25.8% of total loans at the end of December 2022.

The recent deterioration of the deposit mix will also hold back the margin amid the rising-rate environment. Non-interest-bearing deposits dropped to 38% of total deposits by the end of December 2022 from 46.4% at the end of September 2022.

Considering these factors, I’m expecting the margin to grow by 8 basis points in 2023. In comparison, the average margin was 106 basis points higher in 2022 than in 2021.

Loan Growth to Significantly Decelerate

Capital Bancorp’s loan portfolio surged by 5.0% in the last quarter, which took the full-year loan growth to 13.6%. This remarkable loan growth momentum is likely to weaken in 2023 due to the ongoing up-rate cycle. Further, as mentioned above, the rates on Capital Bancorp’s credit products are already too high, which will discourage borrowers.

Capital Bancorp mostly lends to individuals and corporations in the Washington DC metropolitan area. Further, it has two divisions that lend across the country: Capital Bank Home Loans, a mortgage division, and OpenSky, a credit card division. As a result, the national consumer confidence index is a key indicator of credit demand. Fortunately, the Consumer Confidence Index improved slightly in March to 104.2 from 103.4 in February, according to the Conference Board.

The health of the job market in Washington DC is another important indicator of loan growth. As shown below, the unemployment rate is quite low from a historical perspective, despite the recent uptick. Compared to the national average, however, the unemployment rate is in a bad position.

Data by YCharts

Considering the factors given above, I’m expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 8% in 2023. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net Loans, Ex-PPP 989 1,158 1,292 1,499 1,702 1,843 Growth of Net Loans 12.7% 17.1% 11.6% 16.0% 13.6% 8.2% Other Earning Assets 92 240 540 453 330 317 Deposits 955 1,225 1,652 1,797 1,758 1,903 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 23 48 36 34 119 120 Common equity 115 133 159 198 224 261 Tangible BVPS ($) 9.2 9.5 11.5 14.1 15.6 18.2 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Credit Risk is High, but Credit Costs Likely to be Only Slightly Above Normal

The credit risk of Capital Bancorp’s loan portfolio is high due to the following factors.

The average portfolio yield is too high. As discussed above, the portfolio’s average yield was a whopping 9.15% in the last quarter of 2022. With rates so high, even the slightest financial stress can push borrowers into default. The credit card book is a sizable component of the loan portfolio. As of the end of December 2022, credit card loans made up 7% of total loans.

Fortunately, the coverage of credit risk appears comfortable. Allowances were 2.7 times the non-performing loans at the end of December 2022. Moreover, as I’m expecting loan additions to be below average this year, the pressure on provisioning for loan losses will not be too high.

Overall, I’m expecting the net provision expense to make up 0.43% of total loans in 2023, which is slightly above the five-year average of 0.39%.

Expecting Earnings to Slightly Dip This Year

The anticipated loan growth and margin expansion will likely support earnings this year. On the other hand, higher provision expenses for loan losses will drag earnings. Further, inflation-driven growth in non-interest expenses will lead to a decline in earnings. Overall, I’m expecting Capital Bancorp to report earnings of $2.84 per share for 2023, down 2.5% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net interest income 58 68 84 117 141 150 Provision for loan losses 2 3 11 3 7 8 Non-interest income 16 25 50 51 29 24 Non-interest expense 54 67 88 110 109 111 Net income - Common Sh. 13 17 26 40 42 41 EPS - Diluted ($) 1.02 1.21 1.87 2.84 2.91 2.84 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Risks Appear Manageable

Unrealized losses on securities available for sale amounted to $22.4 million at the end of December 2022, which isn’t too high. The unrealized loss amount is 10% of the total equity outstanding at the end of last year, and 54% of the net income reported for 2022. In the worst-case scenario of a deposit run, Capital Bancorp will have to sell its securities and realize the as-yet-unrealized losses. In my opinion, even in this worst-case scenario, the earnings at risk aren’t too high.

Moreover, the company does not have material exposure to crypto assets or venture capital assets. It is also more than well-capitalized with a total capital ratio of 16.33% at the end of December 2022, as opposed to the minimum regulatory requirement of 10.50%.

Considering the factors given above and the credit risk discussed further above, I feel Capital Bancorp’s risk level is moderate and not a cause for concern.

Adopting a Buy Rating

Capital Bancorp is offering a dividend yield of just 1.4% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.06 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of only 8.5% for 2023; therefore, the dividend is secure.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Capital Bancorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.35x in the past, as shown below.

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 9.2 9.5 11.5 14.1 15.6 Average Market Price ($) 12.5 12.5 11.6 21.6 23.7 Historical P/TB 1.36x 1.31x 1.00x 1.53x 1.52x 1.35x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $18.2 gives a target price of $24.5 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 47.1% upside from the March 31 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.15x 1.25x 1.35x 1.45x 1.55x TBVPS - Dec 2023 ($) 18.2 18.2 18.2 18.2 18.2 Target Price ($) 20.8 22.7 24.5 26.3 28.1 Market Price ($) 16.6 16.6 16.6 16.6 16.6 Upside/(Downside) 25.2% 36.2% 47.1% 58.0% 69.0% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 8.9x in the past, as shown below.

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 Average Earnings per Share ($) 1.02 1.21 1.87 2.84 2.91 Average Market Price ($) 12.5 12.5 11.6 21.6 23.7 Historical P/E 12.2x 10.4x 6.2x 7.6x 8.1x 8.9x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $2.84 gives a target price of $25.2 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 51.6% upside from the March 31 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 6.9x 7.9x 8.9x 9.9x 10.9x EPS 2023 ($) 2.84 2.84 2.84 2.84 2.84 Target Price ($) 19.6 22.4 25.2 28.1 30.9 Market Price ($) 16.6 16.6 16.6 16.6 16.6 Upside/(Downside) 17.5% 34.5% 51.6% 68.6% 85.7% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $24.8, which implies a 49.3% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 50.7%. The high total expected return calls for a Strong Buy rating. Nevertheless, I’m adopting a Buy rating on Capital Bancorp because of the moderate risk level. Readers should consider their risk-tolerance ability and willingness before considering investing in Capital Bancorp.