The Fed Prints $324B In March As QE Restarts

SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
3.22K Followers

Summary

  • The Fed added a gargantuan sum to its balance sheet in March, netting an increase of $324B.
  • As the Fed defines it, the balance sheet increase in March was not QE because it did not buy Treasuries.
  • The inverted yield curve is the clearest sign a recession is imminent, but the current steepening suggests that this crisis might look very different than 2008.
  • The Fed has recently accumulated about $44B in total losses.

Federal Reserve flag close-up

HUNG CHIN LIU/iStock via Getty Images

By now it should be common knowledge that the Fed has blown up its balance sheet rather quickly to combat the current banking crisis. As the chart below illustrates, the Fed added a gargantuan sum

Figure 1 Monthly Change by Instrument

Figure 1: Monthly Change by Instrument

Figure 2 Balance Sheet Breakdown

Figure 2: Balance Sheet Breakdown

Figure 3 Fed Balance Sheet Weekly Changes

Figure 3: Fed Balance Sheet Weekly Changes

Figure 4 Interest Rates Across Maturities

Figure 4: Interest Rates Across Maturities

Figure 5 Tracking Yield Curve Inversion

Figure 5: Tracking Yield Curve Inversion

Figure 6 Tracking Yield Curve Inversion

Figure 6: Tracking Yield Curve Inversion

Figure 7 Fed Payments to Treasury

Figure 7: Fed Payments to Treasury

Figure 8 Remittances or Negative Balance

Figure 8: Remittances or Negative Balance

Figure 9 International Holders

Figure 9: International Holders

Figure 10 Average Weekly Change in the Balance Sheet

Figure 10: Average Weekly Change in the Balance Sheet

Figure 11 Historical Fed Balance Sheet

Figure 11: Historical Fed Balance Sheet

This article was written by

SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
3.22K Followers
SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.