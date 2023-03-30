Comex Reins In Platinum But Sees Gold Deliveries Rise

Summary

  • Gold has been seeing a large number of contracts roll in the final day of the contract. That did not happen this month.
  • Unlike gold, the removal of silver has continued unabated.
  • Platinum had three challenging major months, but the Comex finally got a handle on the activity.
  • The big players are diversifying away from the banking system and turning cash into physical metal.

Gold, Platinum and silver - close-up

mathieukor

Gold has been seeing a large number of contracts roll in the final day of the contract. That did not happen this month. This has resulted in a large delivery volume.

Figure 1 Recent like-month delivery volume

Figure 1: Recent like-month delivery volume

Figure 2 24-month delivery and first notice

Figure 2: 24-month delivery and first notice

Figure 3 Open Interest Countdown

Figure

Figure 4 House Account Activity

Figure 4: House Account Activity

Figure 5 Recent Monthly Stock Change

Figure 5: Recent Monthly Stock Change

Figure 6: Recent Monthly Stock Change

Figure 6 Recent Monthly Stock Change

Figure 7 Open Interest Countdown

Figure 7: Open Interest Countdown

Figure 8 Countdown Percent

Figure 8: Countdown Percent

Figure 9 Historical Deliveries

Figure 9: Historical Deliveries

Figure 10 Spot vs Futures

Figure 10: Spot vs Futures

Figure 11 Recent like-month delivery volume

Figure 11: Recent like-month delivery volume

Figure 12

Figure 12

Figure 13 24-month delivery and first notice

Figure 13: 24-month delivery and first notice

Figure 14 House Account Activity

Figure 14: House Account Activity

Figure 15 Recent Monthly Stock Change

Figure 15: Recent Monthly Stock Change

Figure 16 Open Interest Countdown

Figure 16: Open Interest Countdown

Figure 17 Countdown Percent

Figure 17: Countdown Percent

Figure 18 Historical Deliveries

Figure 18: Historical Deliveries

Figure 19 Roll Cost

Figure 19: Roll Cost

Figure 20 Spot vs Futures

Figure 20: Spot vs Futures

Figure 21 Platinum Delivery Volume

Figure 21: Platinum Delivery Volume

Figure 22 Platinum Countdown Percent

Figure 22: Platinum Countdown Percent

Figure 23 Platinum Inventory

Figure 23: Platinum Inventory

Figure 24 Annual Deliveries

Figure 24: Annual Deliveries

