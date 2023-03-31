Factor Performance: Will The Comeback Persist?

CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
4.99K Followers

Summary

  • Factors are the primary market drivers of asset-class returns.
  • The year 2022 was a memorable one for investors, but for not altogether positive reasons. One bright spot, however, was the relative outperformance of equity risk factors versus other popular equity investing styles.
  • The Low Volatility and Size factors also had positive performance albeit below their long-term average.

2FA increases the security of your account, Two-Factor Authentication laptop screen displaying a 2fa concept, Privacy protect data and cybersecurity.

David Gyung/iStock via Getty Images

Factors are the primary market drivers of asset-class returns. In the equity realm, only a limited set of rewarded factors are backed by academic consensus: Value, Size, Momentum, Low Volatility, High Profitability, and Low Investment. These factors compensate investors for the additional risk exposure

Size, Value, Momentum, Low Volatility, High Profitability, and Low Investment are Scientific Beta long/short market beta neutralized factors used in seven-factor regressions. The worst/best 5% one-year return corresponds to the 5th and 95th percentile of one-year rolling return with a weekly step over the period from 31 December 1974 to 31 December 2021.

Chart showing Sector Performance Attribution: US Factors, 2022
The graph represents the sector performance attribution of each L/S rewarded factor in 2022 without accounting for market beta adjustment.

The results in the chart above contradict two popular media narratives: that the factor performance story is solely a Value story and that any highly profitable company will outperform in a rising rate environment.

Chart showing Sector Performance Attribution: US Factors, 2022
The graph represents the sector performance attribution of each L/S rewarded factor in 2022 without accounting for market beta adjustment.

This article was written by

CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
4.99K Followers
CFA Institute is a global community of more than 100,000 investment professionals working to build an investment industry where investors’ interests come first, financial markets function at their best, and economies grow.

