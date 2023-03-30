Oil Update - March 2023

Apr. 01, 2023 9:02 AM ETDBE, JJE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX
Kevin Stecyk profile picture
Kevin Stecyk
5.39K Followers

Summary

  • For April, I am reducing my March forecast for West Texas Intermediate oil by $5 to range between $65 to $85 per barrel.
  • The negative gamma effect of financial institutions having sold protective puts on WTI oil prices to various producers.
  • Because of the increased uncertainty caused by the banking crisis and the general skittishness of investors and traders, I have lowered my price range by $5 per barrel for April.

Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

For April, I am reducing my March forecast for West Texas Intermediate oil (WTI) by $5 to range between $65 to $85 per barrel. As I write this blog post in the evening of March 30, WTI is hovering around $74.40 per barrel.

This article was written by

Kevin Stecyk profile picture
Kevin Stecyk
5.39K Followers
Kevin H. Stecyk has a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Alberta, an MBA from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, and a CFA designation. He spent the earlier part of his career working for Syncrude Canada Limited, an oil sands company in Fort McMurray, Alberta. After Syncrude, he worked for Suncor Energy Inc. in its conventional natural gas division. For the past several years, Kevin has been an independent consultant. Kevin's financial and business articles are not focused on any one area, but rather whatever industry or company currently interests him. Visit his site: Specious Argument (http://www.speciousargument.com/blog/)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.