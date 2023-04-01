April 2023 Monthly

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.5K Followers

Summary

  • In some countries, governments have energy subsidies, and these measures only offer temporary relief.
  • The US decision that banks too small to be regulated like systemically important banks posed systemic risk requiring all depositors to be made whole added another level of confusion.
  • Emerging markets wobbled with the banking stress in the developed economies but finished the month on a firm note.

2023 April Calendar on Note Pad Against Yellow Background

MicroPixieStock/iStock via Getty Images

There were three ways the monetary cycle was going to turn. First, unemployment could have reached unacceptable levels. This did not happen. Labor markets have proven thus far to be resilient among most G10 countries. Second, a significant and sustained drop in

April 2023 Monthly

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.5K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.