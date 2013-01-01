bymuratdeniz

Author's Note: This article was published on iREIT on Alpha in late March of 2023.

Dear subscribers,

Ah, farmland. I'm not sure how many of you are raised in the countryside as opposed to urban sprawl, but my first 20 years of life (first 6 in a city in Germany) were spent living in a village with less than 30 inhabitants which had a few things in abundance - namely farmland and cows.

It's not something people can usually tell easily, but I'm a "farm kid". So when it comes to the importance and the know-how of farming and what puts food on the table, it's actually something I should have been writing more about earlier - seeing that I actually know something about it.

Farmland is crucial because farmers and farming provide much of the food or ingredients for the food we eat. So when looking into REITs for the first time several years ago, and noticing that there were farmland REITs, I took note and made a note to check them out later.

Here I'll give you a bit of a deep-dive on one of the larger and more undervalued ones - Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND).

What is Gladstone Land?

Gladstone Land, or LAND, is a REIT that operates nearly 170 farms that total 116,000 acres of farmland, as well as 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California. This land has an approximate valuation of $1.6B, and is leased at 100% with no lack of occupancy. The fact that Gladstone Land currently trades at a market capitalization of $537M means that the company's shares are valued less than the estimated value of the land the REIT owns.

That's a good place to start.

The company's business idea is the leasing of farmland and related facilities to high-quality/capable farmers on a triple-net lease basis, combining the advantages of triple-net lease with a really superb sort of business area - farming.

Gladstone invests in farmland that can be used primarily to grow fruits, vegetables, and nuts - very basic foodstuffs. It's one of only four companies, that's managed by an SEC-registered investment advisor with $4B AUM and 75 professionals knowledgeable in the field.

The company's focus has primary and tertiary characteristics.

LAND IR (LAND IR)

Unlike much farmland you read about, the company's acres typically aren't used to produce commoditized crops, such as wheat/soy/corn, but instead, permanent crops and fresh produce - these have higher profitability, experience less volatility in pricing, aren't as dependent on government subsidies, have lower storage costs (lower physical amount), and the developments are typically closer to urban population centers.

These are distinct advantages.

One of the good things about Farmland is that there is a finite amount. You can't really create more acreage of the earth than our planet has, and the acres per capita of arable land has been declining massively for 40 years, while the world's population has been significantly increasing.

LAND IR (LAND IR)

Furthermore, farmland is an asset class that has seen a very low correlation to other asset classes and has lower overall volatility than almost everything on the market - excluding bonds, which are lower. This lack of volatility is one of the primary drivers for interest in farmland investing.

LAND IR (LAND IR)

The value available to the company and its farms is significant, given that the company works not only in short-lived but in long-lived/permanent crops, as well as grain and other crops.

LAND IR (LAND IR)

The CPI for fresh produce continues to significantly outpace all other areas in foods, including inflation/foods and beverages by a factor of 1.5x. The company's farms are located mostly close to the coasts, in Colorado and Texas, but the REIT has representation in a significant number of states across the nation.

Here are some examples.

LAND IR (LAND IR)

Furthermore, LAND is going into a very fragmented industry, which is always a bonus, where a farmland amount valued at $2.9T for the US is still more than 86% in family ownership. About 62% of the operators are over 55 years, and the average is 58 - there is potential for far more change here, and LAND targets exactly those family-owned farms.

They buy them at $2-$50M and also offer sale-leaseback opportunities for the farmer and are also able to offer purchases of shares of the operating partnership.

Despite the current downturn, the company's track record is nothing short of staggering since its IPO in 2013.

LAND IR (LAND IR)

And unlike other areas, AFFO per share has been growing, OCF has been growing, and the lease revenue has more than 10x'ed in the time since IPO. Distribution growth since 2018 has been muted - either 1% or less than 1%. The company is also a monthly payor, which is worth noting.

LAND has a very strong history of being massively overvalued relative to its earnings potential. This, I believe, has to do with the perception of farmland - but it is never a premium I have subscribed to for any company, and I don't do for this one either.

When stripping away the premium from LAND, the company looks quite excellent. It has one of the better margins in the industry and has averaged impressive growth rates overall, but more importantly, most of the KPIs I track related to FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, and return metrics are showing excellent trends. It has good debt maturities and lease expirations. No more than 15% of the outstanding principal payments are due prior to 2025, and almost 70% are not until 2028 or later. The company also offers analysts fairly easy access to its fair-value numbers, which update the valuations on a quarterly basis.

The main challenge that I see with all perspectives on the company is that they are based on the massive premiums that the company has been trading at since at the very least 2021, and until quite recently. While the company does come with growth potential and I do believe it offers compelling value for what's on offer here in terms of fundamentals and profitability, I do believe this valuation has been grossly overstated historically.

The proof I offer for this, aside from pointing out valuations, forecasts, and other things in the next section, is related to both insider trading and fund/billionaire trading. I do follow many of these, and I started in 2023 (since February) to include more of these trends.

I don't believe they on their own make for a "BUY" or a "SELL", but I do believe they can offer conviction/confirmation to an existing thesis. My thesis is that since 2020 the company has been too expensive.

This is insider trading activity.

LAND insiders (GuruFocus)

I can point to the same trends when it comes to billionaires and funds buying activity, all of which volume-wise tilted more towards selling than buying compared to the 2014-2020 period. Again, this in itself does not make a thesis - but it reinforces my point that LAND has been overvalued for some time - and those that work with it know this well.

Then again, insiders also haven't been selling near the peak, so there is that.

Concluding, I don't see any particular issue with the company's business model, underwriting, margins, its returns, its dividends or the coverage for them, its growth potential, or some of the ratios. A vast majority of these are pointing in the right direction - so too are the metrics pointing to valuation, which is natural given the last 2 years of share price development. The company's various KPI's and metrics are actually, most of them, improving on a historical basis. Debt metrics are down, interest coverage is up, and foundational, this is an impressive business.

I just don't see myself paying 25-30x P/FFO for the business - and that's where my main disagreement has been with the overall thesis.-

Gladstone Land Valuation

So, as mentioned - the company's premium that we've seen develop from 2020 and forward, and that has been slowly expiring, is - as I see it - a non-recurring and "incorrect" sort of overvaluation. Congratulations to everyone that held on and managed to rotate out a significant profit. As I see it though, the company is not worth its premium - or anything close to it.

LAND Valuation (F.A.S.T graphs)

32x P/FFO is not valid. In fact, anything above 22-24x P/FFO given that this is a company that grows no more than mid-range single digits per year in FFO, is too exuberant.

Based on a 20-24x P/FFO range, which is where I believe the company should be trading long-term with a 5.5% FFO growth estimate until 2025E (That's annual, not total), I see an upside of around 8-13% annualized, with a yield of up to 3.5-4% in the meantime.

LAND Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

This is significantly below the company's overall PT that we've seen over the past few years from other analysts. In fact, believe that once this company hits over $20/share, you should be extremely careful buying this company. Most of the other valuation indications that I follow confirm this view. PS values and projected FCF call for price ranges (along with tangible BV) ranging from $18-$20.5. The S&P Global average actually goes to $25.17, from 6 analysts having between $21-$36 - I believe this to be too optimistic, despite the nature of the company that we're looking at here.

In the end, it's about growth rates and conservative values - and I don't see that Gladstone Land offers the sort of massive upside that would justify a 25x P/FFO or above multiple. At iREIT on Alpha, we have a $25 "BUY BELOW" and trim at $27.5. I would say it's time to trim at $23 and buy below $20.

That makes this company potentially interesting here. Part of its problem is also the fact that its market cap/size is relatively small. But it's one of the very few farmland REITs, and its operational safety is, as I view it and analyze it, top-notch.

LAND is likely to slow down in terms of pure growth due to the overall rising interest rates - but the distribution of 3.5%, paid monthly, is sustainable, and based on critical sort of operations of future-proof assets.

This, to me, is interesting.

As of right now, we're finally in a situation where the company can be said to be "not expensive" - which it has been for years if we look back.

This is enough for me to initiate a bullish thesis on this company - despite it being a "Spec BUY" - and I would start slowly accumulating shares of qualitative farmland here. If we ignore everything having to do with the last few years of premiumization, I would call the company "slightly undervalued" here, and I would give the company a PT range of $17.5-$20, coming to around $18.5/share.

This makes me perhaps the most conservative LAND analyst out there, but I believe it to be fair in context.

Thesis

LAND is one of the more qualitative if small, farming REITs with an impressive set of assets, a good history, and just now coming out of several years of massive overvaluation - which I have not found particularly conducive to conservative value investing.

That has now changed. I now see LAND as being undervalued, if only slightly, and would be interested in starting to accumulate shares at this time.

LAND stock is a "BUY" and I give it a PT of $18.5/share.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

I won't call it cheap, but I will call it fairly valued here. That makes it a "BUY".