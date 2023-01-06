Rost-9D/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In August 2022, I wrote a bearish article on SA about Zimbabwe-focused gold miner Caledonia Mining Corporation (NYSE:CMCL) in which I said that the Isabella-McCays-Bubi is a high-risk gold project that could lead to significant stock dilution.

On March 28, Caledonia Mining released its 2022 financial report and I think it was a good year for the company as production surpassed 80,000 ounces of gold and the net income came in at $17.9 million. That being said, there aren’t any catalysts in the near future and Caledonia Mining looks overvalued considering its market valuation has surpassed $280 million. In addition, the company had just $1.5 million in net cash and cash equivalents as of December which is nowhere near enough to fund the development of Isabella-McCays-Bubi and I think the dividend could be cut soon. Let’s review.

Overview of the 2022 financial results

In case you haven't read any of my previous articles about Caledonia Mining, here's a quick description of the business. The main asset of the company is a 64% interest in the Blanket gold mine which is situated on the northwest limb of the Gwanda Greenstone Belt in Zimbabwe. The mine started production in 1904 and had been producing about 50,000-60,000 ounces of gold per year over the past several years. In 2015, the company embarked on the construction of a new central shaft going down to 1,200 meters from the surface which allowed it to develop the zones below 750 meters from the surface and thus boost output by some 20,000 ounces of gold per year. The new shaft was completed in late 2021 and the production guidance for 2022 was for between 73,000 ounces and 80,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $880-$970 per ounce.

Caledonia Mining Caledonia Mining

Well, Caledonia Mining managed to surpass its guidance by producing 80,775 ounces of gold in 2022. The higher output helped it decrease AISC to just $878 per ounce as fixed costs were spread across more ounces, which makes Blanket one of the lowest-cost gold mines in the world. It was a smooth year for the mine without any significant incidents and work stoppages. Net cash from operating activities soared by 37.9% year on year to $42.6 million thanks to the higher output and this allowed the company to keep its quarterly dividend at $0.14 per share.

Caledonia Mining Caledonia Mining Caledonia Mining

However, the net profit for the year declined by 2.7% to $17.9 million, mainly due to higher taxes as a result of non-deductible expenditure incurred at a group level. In November, the company commissioned a 12.2 MW solar plant. This facility cost $14.3 million and will cover about 27% of Blanket's energy demand, which is crucial as Zimbabwe is plagued by electricity blackouts.

Looking at the life of mine plan for Blanket, the output should remain around 80,000 per year and AISC are expected to decline to almost $800 per ounce by 2025. However, the issue here is that the life of mine ends in 2026. Considering almost all of the measured and indicated resources are already included in the mine plan, I think that it’s unlikely that the life of mine will be extended by much.

Caledonia Mining Caledonia Mining

In my view, the best strategy for Caledonia Mining is to use the cash flow from Blanket to develop another mine and in January 2023, the company completed the purchase of the Isabella-McCays-Bubi gold project in northwest Zimbabwe. The company issued a total of 5,123,044 shares which were valued at $65.7 million on the completion date. These shares accounted for 28.5% of its enlarged capital. Isabella-McCays-Bubi is a large deposit that has a net present value (NPV) of about $520 million at today’s gold price of about $1,950 per ounce according to a feasibility study from 2020. Measured and indicated mineral resources stand at 2.56 million ounces of gold.

Caledonia Mining

This project looks like a bargain for $65.7 million at first glance but the issue here is that there is almost no oxide ore left. Sulfide ore is refractory, which means that the gold particles are ultra-fine, and this requires more sophisticated treatment methods to achieve oxide-ore recovery rates. Overall, processing sulfidic ore is challenging and many such gold mines struggle with recovery rates so this is a risky project from a technical point of view.

Caledonia Mining

The other major issue here is funding. You see, the peak funding required for Isabella-McCays-Bubi according to the 2020 feasibility study is $250 million and Caledonia mining closed December 2022 with just $1.5 million in net cash and cash equivalents. This represents a substantial decrease compared to 2021 and the main reasons for this included $41.5 million invested in the acquisition of property, plant, and equipment as well as $8.9 million in dividends paid in 2022.

Caledonia Mining

In my view, the dividend is unsustainable, and I find it controversial that the company recently decided to launch a $13 million capital increase to fund its operations. Call me old-fashioned but paying almost $9 million in dividends and then launching a $13 million equity raising seems counterintuitive to me. And the problem is that even if Caledonia Mining shelves its dividend, it would still need a major capital increase to fund the development of Isabella-McCays-Bubi unless gold prices rise significantly over the next few years.

Looking at what to expect in the near future, the company is forecasting an output of between 87,500 and 97,000 ounces of gold in 2023. The figures for Blanket are close to the ones achieved in 2022 and Caledonia Mining will also mine a small amount of gold at Bilboes, which isn’t particularly profitable. CAPEX for the year is expected to stand at $30.9 million, which means that the balance sheet won’t be in a much better shape if net cash from operating activities remains at about $40 million.

Caledonia Mining

Overall, there are no catalysts for the share price on the horizon and I remain bearish considering Blanket uses most of its operating cash flow to pay for CAPEX while Isabella-McCays-Bubi is a technically challenging project that will require peak funding of about $250 million.

So, how do you play this one? Well, opening a small short position seems like a viable idea as data from Fintel shows that the short borrow fee rate stands at 4.4% as of the time of writing. Call options don’t expensive either.

Seeking Alpha

Looking at the risks for the bear case, I think there are two major ones. First, it’s possible that Caledonia Mining finds a large zone of oxide mineralization at Isabella-McCays-Bubi which significantly improves the risk profile and the economics of the project. Second, gold prices have been strong over the past few months due to global macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical risks, and this could provide a boost to the share price of the company. Overall, the prices of commodities are notoriously volatile, and I consider short selling companies in the industry to be dangerous.

Investor takeaway

Caledonia Mining had a good year as gold prices remained high and production and costs at Blanket beat the guidance. However, reserves are running out soon and the company barely had any cash left in December. Isabella-McCays-Bubi is a technically challenging project that requires significant peak funding, and I just don’t see how Caledonia Mining will be able to put it into commercial production without shelving its dividend and launching a large capital increase. In my view, there are no catalysts for the share price over the coming months and I think that risk-averse investors should avoid this stock.