Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCPK:TYBT) 4/13 4/28 0.78 0.81 3.85% 1.85% 13 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Apr 3 (Ex-Div 4/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) 4/26 0.29 37.91 3.06% 16 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 4/26 0.39 52.28 2.98% 13 Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 4/20 1.19 231.66 2.05% 33 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) 5/15 0.59 166.55 1.42% 13 The New York Times Company (NYT) 4/20 0.11 38.88 1.13% 5 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Apr 4 (Ex-Div 4/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 5/1 0.22 44.94 1.96% 56 Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) 4/21 0.16 11.06 5.79% 12 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 4/30 1 130.31 3.07% 12 Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 5/9 0.57 363.41 0.63% 12 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 4/14 0.225 39.46 6.84% 13 Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 4/28 0.38 203.03 0.75% 13 NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) 4/26 0.5 63.85 3.13% 10 Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 4/21 0.375 129.71 1.16% 22 Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 4/21 0.6825 440.69 0.62% 30 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) 4/27 0.26 109.64 0.95% 9 Sysco Corporation (SYY) 4/28 0.49 77.23 2.54% 52 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 4/30 0.96 CAD 59.9 4.74% 9 The Toro Company (TTC) 4/19 0.34 111.16 1.22% 14 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Apr 5 (Ex-Div 4/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 5/1 0.57 69.31 3.29% 14 Brady Corporation (BRC) 4/28 0.23 53.73 1.71% 37 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 4/24 0.71 141.48 2.01% 12 The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) 4/20 0.34 25.89 5.25% 9 Intuit Inc. (INTU) 4/18 0.78 445.83 0.70% 12 Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) 5/1 0.45 22.47 8.01% 12 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) 4/24 0.39 83.21 1.87% 36 OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 4/28 0.41 37.66 4.35% 16 Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) 4/18 0.08 166.64 0.19% 5 Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) 4/20 0.06 5.34 4.49% 8 UDR, Inc. (UDR) 5/1 0.42 41.06 4.09% 13 Universal Corporation (UVV) 5/1 0.79 52.89 5.97% 52 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 5/1 0.6525 38.89 6.71% 18 Click to enlarge

Thursday Apr 6 (Ex-Div 4/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Dollar General Corporation (DG) 4/25 0.59 210.46 1.12% 9 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) 4/20 0.33 42.01 3.14% 11 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 4/24 0.4 92.92 1.72% 15 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) 4/25 0.35 38.77 3.61% 30 Click to enlarge

Friday Apr 7

Markets closed in observance of Good Friday

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Albany International Corp. (AIN) 4/10 0.25 1.1% Avient Corporation (AVNT) 4/6 0.2475 2.4% Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) 4/5 0.725 2.0% Chubb Limited (CB) 4/10 0.83 1.7% Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 4/10 0.44 3.4% Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 4/5 0.535 1.7% Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 4/10 0.79 3.7% Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) 4/4 0.66 4.0% Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 4/6 0.43 4.8% The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 4/4 0.425 2.4% Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) 4/6 0.4 2.2% HP Inc. (HPQ) 4/5 0.2625 3.6% H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) 4/5 0.29 3.3% International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) 4/6 0.81 3.5% Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 4/6 0.55 3.4% Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 4/4 1.18 3.5% Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 4/5 1.725 1.3% Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) 4/10 0.73 2.7% NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) 4/5 1.014 2.2% Owens Corning (OC) 4/6 0.52 2.2% Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 4/6 0.7 3.0% PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) 4/4 0.16 1.1% Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 4/5 0.55 3.3% Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 4/5 0.65 4.2% Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 4/4 0.2 4.3% ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) 4/10 0.28 2.1% Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) 4/10 0.09 1.3% Spire Inc. (SR) 4/4 0.72 4.1% Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 4/6 0.4 2.5% United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) 4/5 0.23 3.3% Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 4/4 0.295 1.2% VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) 4/6 0.39 4.8% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

