The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Trinity Bank, N.A.
|
4/13
|
4/28
|
0.78
|
0.81
|
3.85%
|
1.85%
|
13
Decreases:
None
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Apr 3 (Ex-Div 4/4)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Comcast Corporation
|
(CMCSA)
|
4/26
|
0.29
|
37.91
|
3.06%
|
16
|
Cisco Systems, Inc.
|
(CSCO)
|
4/26
|
0.39
|
52.28
|
2.98%
|
13
|
Erie Indemnity Company
|
(ERIE)
|
4/20
|
1.19
|
231.66
|
2.05%
|
33
|
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|
(MMC)
|
5/15
|
0.59
|
166.55
|
1.42%
|
13
|
The New York Times Company
|
(NYT)
|
4/20
|
0.11
|
38.88
|
1.13%
|
5
Tuesday Apr 4 (Ex-Div 4/5)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
ABM Industries Incorporated
|
(ABM)
|
5/1
|
0.22
|
44.94
|
1.96%
|
56
|
Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBNC)
|
4/21
|
0.16
|
11.06
|
5.79%
|
12
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
(JPM)
|
4/30
|
1
|
130.31
|
3.07%
|
12
|
Mastercard Incorporated
|
(MA)
|
5/9
|
0.57
|
363.41
|
0.63%
|
12
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
4/14
|
0.225
|
39.46
|
6.84%
|
13
|
Morningstar, Inc.
|
(MORN)
|
4/28
|
0.38
|
203.03
|
0.75%
|
13
|
NetApp, Inc.
|
(NTAP)
|
4/26
|
0.5
|
63.85
|
3.13%
|
10
|
Royal Gold, Inc.
|
(RGLD)
|
4/21
|
0.375
|
129.71
|
1.16%
|
22
|
Roper Technologies, Inc.
|
(ROP)
|
4/21
|
0.6825
|
440.69
|
0.62%
|
30
|
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
|
(SSD)
|
4/27
|
0.26
|
109.64
|
0.95%
|
9
|
Sysco Corporation
|
(SYY)
|
4/28
|
0.49
|
77.23
|
2.54%
|
52
|
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
|
(TD)
|
4/30
|
0.96 CAD
|
59.9
|
4.74%
|
9
|
The Toro Company
|
(TTC)
|
4/19
|
0.34
|
111.16
|
1.22%
|
14
Wednesday Apr 5 (Ex-Div 4/6)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|
(BMY)
|
5/1
|
0.57
|
69.31
|
3.29%
|
14
|
Brady Corporation
|
(BRC)
|
4/28
|
0.23
|
53.73
|
1.71%
|
37
|
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|
(DGX)
|
4/24
|
0.71
|
141.48
|
2.01%
|
12
|
The First Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FNLC)
|
4/20
|
0.34
|
25.89
|
5.25%
|
9
|
Intuit Inc.
|
(INTU)
|
4/18
|
0.78
|
445.83
|
0.70%
|
12
|
Lincoln National Corporation
|
(LNC)
|
5/1
|
0.45
|
22.47
|
8.01%
|
12
|
McCormick & Company, Incorporated
|
(MKC)
|
4/24
|
0.39
|
83.21
|
1.87%
|
36
|
OGE Energy Corp.
|
(OGE)
|
4/28
|
0.41
|
37.66
|
4.35%
|
16
|
Quanta Services, Inc.
|
(PWR)
|
4/18
|
0.08
|
166.64
|
0.19%
|
5
|
Riverview Bancorp, Inc.
|
(RVSB)
|
4/20
|
0.06
|
5.34
|
4.49%
|
8
|
UDR, Inc.
|
(UDR)
|
5/1
|
0.42
|
41.06
|
4.09%
|
13
|
Universal Corporation
|
(UVV)
|
5/1
|
0.79
|
52.89
|
5.97%
|
52
|
Verizon Communications Inc.
|
(VZ)
|
5/1
|
0.6525
|
38.89
|
6.71%
|
18
Thursday Apr 6 (Ex-Div 4/10)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Dollar General Corporation
|
(DG)
|
4/25
|
0.59
|
210.46
|
1.12%
|
9
|
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GBCI)
|
4/20
|
0.33
|
42.01
|
3.14%
|
11
|
Oracle Corporation
|
(ORCL)
|
4/24
|
0.4
|
92.92
|
1.72%
|
15
|
John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
|
(WLY)
|
4/25
|
0.35
|
38.77
|
3.61%
|
30
Friday Apr 7
Markets closed in observance of Good Friday
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Albany International Corp.
|
(AIN)
|
4/10
|
0.25
|
1.1%
|
Avient Corporation
|
(AVNT)
|
4/6
|
0.2475
|
2.4%
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
|
(BR)
|
4/5
|
0.725
|
2.0%
|
Chubb Limited
|
(CB)
|
4/10
|
0.83
|
1.7%
|
Community Bank System, Inc.
|
(CBU)
|
4/10
|
0.44
|
3.4%
|
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
|
(CPK)
|
4/5
|
0.535
|
1.7%
|
Eastman Chemical Company
|
(EMN)
|
4/10
|
0.79
|
3.7%
|
Evans Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EVBN)
|
4/4
|
0.66
|
4.0%
|
Getty Realty Corp.
|
(GTY)
|
4/6
|
0.43
|
4.8%
|
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(HIG)
|
4/4
|
0.425
|
2.4%
|
Hamilton Lane Incorporated
|
(HLNE)
|
4/6
|
0.4
|
2.2%
|
HP Inc.
|
(HPQ)
|
4/5
|
0.2625
|
3.6%
|
H&R Block, Inc.
|
(HRB)
|
4/5
|
0.29
|
3.3%
|
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
|
(IFF)
|
4/6
|
0.81
|
3.5%
|
Independent Bank Corp.
|
(INDB)
|
4/6
|
0.55
|
3.4%
|
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|
(KMB)
|
4/4
|
1.18
|
3.5%
|
Lam Research Corporation
|
(LRCX)
|
4/5
|
1.725
|
1.3%
|
Merck & Co., Inc.
|
(MRK)
|
4/10
|
0.73
|
2.7%
|
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
|
(NXPI)
|
4/5
|
1.014
|
2.2%
|
Owens Corning
|
(OC)
|
4/6
|
0.52
|
2.2%
|
Omnicom Group Inc.
|
(OMC)
|
4/6
|
0.7
|
3.0%
|
PulteGroup, Inc.
|
(PHM)
|
4/4
|
0.16
|
1.1%
|
Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|
(QSR)
|
4/5
|
0.55
|
3.3%
|
Regency Centers Corporation
|
(REG)
|
4/5
|
0.65
|
4.2%
|
Regions Financial Corporation
|
(RF)
|
4/4
|
0.2
|
4.3%
|
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SFBS)
|
4/10
|
0.28
|
2.1%
|
Schneider National, Inc.
|
(SNDR)
|
4/10
|
0.09
|
1.3%
|
Spire Inc.
|
(SR)
|
4/4
|
0.72
|
4.1%
|
Terreno Realty Corporation
|
(TRNO)
|
4/6
|
0.4
|
2.5%
|
United Community Banks, Inc.
|
(UCBI)
|
4/5
|
0.23
|
3.3%
|
Utah Medical Products, Inc.
|
(UTMD)
|
4/4
|
0.295
|
1.2%
|
VICI Properties Inc.
|
(VICI)
|
4/6
|
0.39
|
4.8%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMCSA, CSCO, HBNC, RGLD, SYY, BMY, VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
