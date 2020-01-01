Monster Beverage: A Brief Look At Profitability And Efficiency

Apr. 02, 2023 12:58 AM ETMonster Beverage Corporation (MNST)
Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
848 Followers

Summary

  • While the firm's net profit margin is above average, it has been declining gradually over the past two years.
  • MNST's asset turnover has been also declining since mid-2020, mainly driven by the increasing inventory and accounts receivable levels.
  • The low debt levels in the capital structure may enable the firm to have more financial flexibility, which is definitely a plus in the current challenging macroeconomic environment.
  • The firm appears to be trading at a premium compared to the consumer staples sector, to the firm's direct peers and competitors and also compared to its own 5Y historic averages.
  • For these reasons, we rate MNST stock as a "hold" now.

Sale Of Energy Drinks To Children Set To Be Banned In England

Jack Taylor

Monster Beverage Corporation, (NASDAQ:MNST) through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally.

Over the past twelve months, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, MNST has significantly

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

table

Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

table

Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

table

Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

table

Valuation metrics (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
848 Followers
Petroleum engineer with an enthusiasm for investing, accounting and personal finances.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services or financial advice. Information in this article is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. This article has been co-authored by Mark Lakos.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.