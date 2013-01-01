FLIA Vs. BNDX As Possible International Bond Core ETF

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF invests based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD Index Hedged USD.
  • The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF invests based on the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex-USD Float Adjusted RIC Capped Index (USD Hedged).
  • Both ETFs and their respective index are reviewed. The slight difference in index construction has mattered. I added IAGG within the comparison section of this article.
  • While all three ETFs mentioned here hedge, FLIA provides the lowest correlation to US stocks. With its better results in down markets, that would seem the best choice.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

Year 2023 business concept. Economic and financial analysis, interest rates, stocks, bonds, ranking, mortgage, loan rates, Percent, up or down, arrow symbol

Andrzej Rostek/iStock via Getty Images

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

Recently, I have done a series of articles on the concept of finding Core funds to use as the foundation to build a large portfolio

Chart
Data by YCharts

FLIA ticker

franklintempleton.com FLIA regions

FLIA ETF

franklintempleton.com FLIA countries

Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF

franklintempleton.com FLIA sectors

franklin templeton

franklintempleton.com FLIA ratings

intl bond funds

franklintempleton.com FLIA maturities

currency risk

franklintempleton.com FLIA currencies; compiled by Author

Forward contracts

franklintempleton.com FLIA Forwards; compiled by Author

non-us bond funds

franklintempleton.com FLIA holdings

FLIA ticker

seekingalpha.com FLIA DVDs

Franklin Templeton

franklintempletonprod.widen.net 19-a

Chart
Data by YCharts

international bond etf

investor.vanguard.com BNDX

BNDX ticker

advisors.vanguard.com BNDX regions

investors.vanguard.com

investors.vanguard.com BNDX countries

BNDX ETF

investors.vanguard.com BNDX ratings

vanguard ETFs

investors.vanguard.com BNDX maturities

advisors.vanguard

advisors.vanguard.com; compiled by Author

seekingalpha.com

seekingalpha.com BNDX DVDs

IAGG ticker

PortfolioVisualizer.com

AGG ticker

PortfolioVisualizer.com

I ‘m proud to have asked to be one of the original Seeking Alpha Contributors to the 11/21 launch of the Hoya Capital Income Builder Market Place.

This is how HCIB sees its place in the investment universe:

Whether your focus is high yield or dividend growth, we’ve got you covered with high-quality, actionable investment research and an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build portfolios that fit your unique investment objectives. Subscribers receive complete access to our investment research - including reports that are never published elsewhere - across our areas of expertise including Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, Homebuilders, ETFs, Closed-End-Funds, and Preferreds.

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
6.18K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio.  I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.