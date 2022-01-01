Slavica

Agriculture commodity pricing has been rangebound after spiking a year ago. The Invesco DB Agriculture ETF (DBA) bounced big to cap off Q1, and Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) successfully held technical support ahead of its Q2 earnings date on Tuesday.

Ag Commodities Range Bound, Rally To End Q1

Stockcharts.com

According to Fidelity Investments, Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure.

The Nebraska-based $1.7 billion market cap Machinery industry company within the Industrials sector trades at a high 22.0 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a small 0.9% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Back in January, Lindsay reported a strong EPS beat, but missed on the top line. Shares popped and dropped due to the report, but the highlight was management’s outlook which called for positive trends in North America irrigation equipment demand in the short run. International markets also offered a sanguine situation for LNN due to ongoing food scarcity and weakness in global grain supplies. Lindsey is poised to benefit from domestic infrastructure spending as well.

On valuation, earnings are seen as climbing more than 15% in the current quarter while full-year EPS is forecast to rise by 14.6% in FY2023 with another 6.3% annual advance in 2024, according to CFRA Research. That’s an impressive growth rate expectation, and with some recent optimism in global growth despite banking turmoil, those numbers appear more likely. What I also like about Lindsey is that its operating and profit margins are trending well – the last 12 months have featured the best margins in the company’s 5-year recent history.

Seeking Alpha’s data show that LNN’s forward PEG ratio is attractive at just 1.17 compared with the sector median of 1.57 while Lindsay’s forward price-to-sales ratio of 2.13 is 8% under its 5-year mean. And keep in mind that the stock has historically traded at a premium valuation of 34 times forward operating earnings, so the current 22 forecast non-GAAP P/E is quite reasonable.

With solid EPS growth ahead and decent margins, I think a high 20s P/E is warranted, which would put the stock in the $180 to $190 range using NTM EPS estimates.

Lindsay: Earnings Outlook & Key Profitability Ratios

CFRA Research

Ahead of earnings this week, be on the lookout for updates from the management's guidance. As of Q1, the firm anticipates a 6% rise in revenue with very strong operating leverage leading to a whopping 84% jump in YoY operating income, increasing diluted EPS by more than double from FY2022.

Operating Leverage: Strong Bottom-Line Growth With A Modest Sales Uptick

Lindsay Corp

Looking ahead, corporate event data from Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q2 2023 earnings date of Tuesday, April 4 BMO with a conference call later that morning. You can listen live here.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Options Angle

Digging into the upcoming earnings report, data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS) show a consensus EPS forecast of $1.53 which would be a 16% rose from $1.32 of per-share profits earned in the same period a year ago. Lindsay has topped analysts’ EPS expectations in each of the last four quarters, but shares have traded lower post-earnings in four of the previous six instances. So, it is a mixed bag here.

This time around, options traders have priced in a small 5.1% earnings-related stock price swing when assessing the at-the-money straddle expiring soonest after Tuesday’s reporting date. That pricing appears fair in my view since the last few reports have seen sizable, but not dramatic, swings. The current implied volatility is 35%.

LNN: Fairly-Priced Options Ahead of Earnings

ORATS

The Technical Take

LNN has bounced lately following a significant pullback off its 2022 all-time high. A more than 10% jump off $135 easily held the rising 200-week moving average, keeping the long-term uptrend intact. Still, shares have been simply rangebound in the last two years after surging when the value-trade gained steam in late 2020. I see long-term support in the $110 to $120 zone, but I also view the 200-week MA as significant.

Near-term resistance is seen near $160 – a rally above that may portend a test of the highs. The uptrend may be in jeopardy, though, below $129. Volume has been increasing lately, so bigger players could be getting in the name. Overall, I like the test of the 200-week, but LNN stock remains stuck in a range. It’s a neutral technical situation.

LNN: Rising Long-Term Moving Average, Shares Tread Water Since Early '21

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I like Lindsay’s valuation, and the technical situation does not show many red flags. I am a buy on the stock and ample earnings growth is expected this week. I see shares as a quality GARP name.