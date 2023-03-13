On price weakness, in March I accumulated shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) in my buy-and-hold bank portfolio. I also added to a position in CFR's Preferred B (CFR.PB) when yields exceeded 6%.
The purpose of this post is three-fold:
Since getting into banking in 1980, I have accumulated a wonderful library of books about the industry. (Goes well with my baseball card collection.)
One of my favorite banking books is the woeful tale of Texas banking during the Great Texas Depression of 1986-1990. "The Great Texas Banking Crash" by Joseph M. Grant (1996, University of Texas Press) is must-read for serious bank investors.
More than 1,000 Texas banks failed during this time. Only one of the state's largest banks survived: Cullen/Frost.
Grant makes this observation:
"What happened to the ninth-largest banking company, Cullen/Frost Bankers of San Antonio? Were they smarter than everyone else? Not necessarily. Cullen/Frost had been a relatively large oil lender and had suffered from severe loan problems beginning in 1983... As a consequence, during 1983-1985, Cullen/Frost was preoccupied cleaning up oil lending problems... Thus, while the other major Texas banks were actively booking real estate loans in 1983-1985, Cullen/Frost was on the sidelines."
Whether Cullen/Frost was lucky (Grant's view) or good (my view), either way, the bank survived when almost every other bank in Texas failed.
The near-death experience has not been lost on the bank's management and directors. To this day, Cullen/Frost remains one of the most conservative banks in the world.
My 2016 book about bank investing includes a chapter highlighting 31 banks of the nation's 800 publicly traded banks that succeeded to raise dividends during the Great Financial Panic years of 2008-2010.
Cullen/Frost is one of those banks and it remains a Dividend Champion bank having continued its streak of dividend raises through 2022.
Frost Bank has stuck to its knitting and remains focused exclusively on the Texas economy.
This is a good thing because Texas has the most robust economy of any state in the country. U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis shows Texas's 3Q 2022 GDP to be 7.0%, the best by far in the nation. CFR is a pure play on the nation's best state economy.
GDP growth is the lifeblood of banks. When GDP grows >4%, banks thrive. When GDP stalls out to <1%, look out.
Frost insiders run the bank like they own it, which they kind of do because of the Frost family connection. One of my better long-term bank buys occurred in February 2016 when I followed the lead of CFR's chairman who bought $1 million in CFR shares when oil prices fell precipitously. I still own those shares.
The table below is from www.openinsider.com. It shows impressive CFR insider buys in March, including a $1 million buy by the bank's chairman/CEO. It is also worth noting that the bank's Chief Risk Officer bought 1,500 shares during month.
|Price
|Shares
|Holdings
|Change
|$s
|3/13/2023
|CRO
|$ 107.30
|1,500
|14,060
|12%
|$ 160,950
|
3/15/2023
|Dir
|$ 107.00
|2,000
|7,000
|40%
|$ 214,000
|
3/13/2023
|Dir
|$ 108.09
|5,000
|35,000
|17%
|$ 540,425
|
3/13/2023
|COB, CEO
|$ 106.59
|9,500
|143,089
|7%
|$ 1,012,622
|
3/13/2023
|GEVP
|$ 108.28
|700
|33,798
|2%
|$ 75,796
I am not prepared to announce an "all clear" signal for bank stocks.
There is too much uncertainty in light of the Fed's push to raise interest rates which has resulted in the unintended consequence of exposing banks to liquidity and even solvency risks. Given my profound concerns that systemic risk remains elevated, I am maintaining a low tolerance for risk assets, and I am even more cautious about US banks.
I expect bank stock prices to bounce around recent lows until we hear from CEOs during April earnings calls. I would not be surprised if bank stock prices remain moribund through September, the month historically when bank stock prices find a bottom.
The banks' loss -- cheap funds -- is my gain of now having access to CD rates yielding ~5%. I covered this theme in my March 9 article on CD rates.
It is difficult to pass up on risk-free 5% CD rates (3 to 24 mos.) in favor of bank equities. For that reason, I have been a big buyer of CDs in 2023. (And for those of you who want to remind me that Treasuries are not taxed by states, please be advised that I live in a state that does not tax income.)
Systemic industry risk is high because of Fed actions. Had the current Fed a better track record, I would be more bullish on bank stocks. My confidence in Powell et al is low as described in this recent article.
That said, CFR is attractive to me today. I like management, insider buying, liquidity, Texas, and a decent dividend with a strong probability of future increases. The non-cumulative preferred is attractive a 6%; I view it as annuity-like when held in a non-taxable account. And unlike a traditional insurance annuity which I struggle to calibrate risk, I have a sense of confidence that I can measure CFR risk in addition to my appreciation for the Preferred's liquidity (trades 10,000 shares a day).
The foregoing is my opinion. I share my investment thoughts for the purpose of getting feedback and questions that challenge my ideas and assumptions.
Every investor needs to do his/her own due diligence before investing as well as determine their risk profile. I am risk-averse, preferring to invest in the nation's best banks, which historically earn returns exceeding cost of capital.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CFR, CFR.PB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
