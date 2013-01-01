cmart7327/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC), doing business as The First National Bank of Long Island, is a diversified consumer & business bank that operates exclusively in New York State. They offer a full suite of consumer and business banking services along with a relatively smaller estate planning and life insurance offering. The bank has been in business for close to 100 years, having been founded in 1927.

Off the bat, it’s worth noting that First National has outperformed the SPDR S&P regional bank ETF significantly since 2008. While often quite tightly correlated, the correlation has weakened or become negative – often in First National’s favor. Notably the stock price is up by close to 46% since the financial crisis while the overall index is down roughly 9%.

Seeking Alpha

Year-to-date, however, the story is different. On this more recent timescale we can notice two distinct elements. The first is that FLIC stock appeared to stay roughly at par even as the KRE ETF appreciated significantly throughout February. As the Silicon Valley Bank news came out in early March, the correlation became extremely tight – and FLIC began to sell off along with the ETF. This resulted in a YTD price performance for FLIC that is somewhat below the ETF – and well below the S&P 500.

Seeking Alpha

Given the volatile price behavior across regional banks, this article will look into First National’s financials in order to determine if the sell-off was warranted and whether it constitutes a quality investment at its current price.

Profitability

First National is a commercial bank and as such derives most of its revenues from interest income. For fiscal year 2022 this number was $115.7M and forms the tail end of a decade of steady growth. While interest income dipped somewhat in fiscal year 2019 and 2020, this was recouped and subsequently juiced by higher rate since.

Seeking Alpha

Non-interest income is relatively minor but still material, having come in at 9.5% of overall revenues during the most recent fiscal year.

seekingalpha

seekingalpha

seekingalpha

Net Income Margin has been consistently healthy and has averaged 35.07% over the last 10 years. Notably it appears that the firm was able to increase net margin prior to the increase in rates that we have seen during 2022; each year since 2017 has seen a margin of at least 35%. This is quite good compared to the regional banking sector overall, wherein the median is 26.7% (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Revenue 66.5 71.1 80 94.2 99.9 106 110.7 113.1 122 125.2 Net Income 21.3 23 25.9 30.9 35.1 41.6 41.6 41.2 43.1 46.9 Net Income Margin 32.03% 32.35% 32.38% 32.80% 35.14% 39.25% 37.58% 36.43% 35.33% 37.46% 10 yr Average 35.07% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha Data, Excel

Return on Equity has averaged 10.53% over the last 10 years and has increased in the most recent fiscal year due to a share repurchase program.

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Net Income 21.3 23 25.9 30.9 35.1 41.6 41.6 41.2 43.1 46.9 Total Equity 206.6 233.3 250.9 305.8 354.5 388.2 389.1 407.1 413.8 364.5 ROE 10.31% 9.86% 10.32% 10.10% 9.90% 10.72% 10.69% 10.12% 10.42% 12.87% 10 yr Average 10.53% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha Data, Excel

Balance Sheet

Starting with the loan-to-deposit ratio, we can see that that FLIC was overall increasing its leverage through 2018 but has since stabilized it, albeit seeing the LTD ratio tick up to 94.68%. I would consider this on the high end of normal for a regional bank.

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Total Deposits 1782.1 1985 2284.7 2608.7 2822 3085 3144 3321.6 3315.2 3464.6 Net Loans 1457.1 1781.6 2220.9 2515.4 2916.6 3232.6 3159 3000.4 3075.2 3280.3 LTD Ratio 81.76% 89.75% 97.21% 96.42% 103.35% 104.78% 100.48% 90.33% 92.76% 94.68% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha Data, Excel

As per their latest filing, the bank maintains a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 9.83% - close to 10% above statutory requirements. This is a quality showing.

Valuation

While the numbers appear sound overall, we must of course contextualize them across the greater regional banking sector.

Starting with the price/earnings ratio we see that First National is trading at a significant discount on a TTM basis at a 31.4% discount to the sector. The forward P/E is a bit more expensive, indicating less bullish prospects for this bank than others. Nonetheless, it is still discounted in this regard. Additionally I am always more skeptical of forward-looking numbers and actually prefer to see management quote more conservative earnings estimates as they are doing here.

seekingalpha

The price/book ratio also appears quite cheap. Here the trailing twelve months/forward relationship is reversed as compared to price/earnings, but more importantly both show the company at a healthy 23-26% discount to the sector.

seekingalpha

I like this company at this price – there isn’t much more that needs to be said.

To round this sector comparison out, I would like to reiterate that First National is posting a far-better than average Net Income Margin as well as a slightly better than average ROE.

seekingalpha

seekingalpha

Conclusion

Upon review, I don’t think this company deserves to have been sold off marginally more than the overall regional banking sector. Its fundamentals are sound and outright quality across some areas, particularly its net interest margin. The company has a large base of deposits and furthermore has been in business for close to 100 years. Additionally, it is quite cheap at the moment on both a P/E and a P/B basis; I’m calling FLIC stock a buy.