Fortuna Silver: Another Disappointing Reserve Update

Apr. 02, 2023 2:31 AM ETFortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), FVI:CA
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.13K Followers

Summary

  • Fortuna Silver Mines continues to be one of the worst-performing stocks sector-wide, up a mere 3% year-to-date vs. a 5% gain for the Silver Juniors Index.
  • I attribute this underperformance to continued disappointments regarding reserve replacement and rising costs across its portfolio, which have overshadowed strong exploration results from Seguela.
  • Obviously, bringing Seguela online will be positive for the company, but if San Jose or Yaramoko can't extend their mine lives, this no longer translates to meaningful company-wide growth.
  • At a current share price of US$3.85, I continue to see no margin of safety in Fortuna Silver, and I see far more attractive bets elsewhere in the sector from a relative valuation standpoint.

Africa shaped from golden glitter on black (series)

eyegelb

The Q4 Earnings Season for the Silver Miners Index (SIL) has ended, and reserves & resource update season is well underway, with several reports trickling out over the past month. One of the most recent companies to report its results was Fortuna

Fortuna Silver Operations

Fortuna Silver Operations (Company Website)

Fortuna - Silver Reserves

Fortuna - Silver Reserves (Company Filings)

Fortuna - M&I Resources

Fortuna - M&I Resources (Company Filings)

Yaramoko - 2021 vs. 2022 Mineral Reserves

Yaramoko - 2021 vs. 2022 Mineral Reserves (Company Filings)

Fortuna - Gold Mineral Reserve Grade by Mine

Fortuna - Gold Mineral Reserve Grade by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Lindero & Yaramoko Quarterly AISC

Lindero & Yaramoko Quarterly AISC (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Lindero - Mineral Reserves & Grade

Lindero - Mineral Reserves & Grade (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Lindero - Costs Per Tonne & Life Of Mine AISC

Lindero - Costs Per Tonne & Life Of Mine AISC (Company Filings)

Seguela Construction Progress

Seguela Construction Progress (Company Presentation)

Fortuna - 2022 Corporate G&A Expenses

Fortuna - 2022 Corporate G&A Expenses (Company Filings)

Fortuna Portfolio

Fortuna Portfolio (Company Website)

Lindero Operations

Lindero Operations (Company Presentation)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.13K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IAUX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.