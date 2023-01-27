eyegelb

The Q4 Earnings Season for the Silver Miners Index (SIL) has ended, and reserves & resource update season is well underway, with several reports trickling out over the past month. One of the most recent companies to report its results was Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM), which reported yet another decline in silver reserves with a 14% decline in gold reserves and a 28% decline in silver reserves, a huge disappointment in a year when several companies reported successful reserve replacement. This was even more disappointing given that Fortuna now has two mines with sub 3-year mine lives based on reserves, and it's using a higher gold price than most peers to calculate reserves, and it's already using less conservative metals price assumptions to calculate reserves than some of its peers. Let's look at its FY2022 reserve update below:

Year-over-year, Mineral Reserves decreased 28 percent in terms of tonnes, while silver grade decreased 4 percent and gold grade decreased 1 percent after net changes of minus 950,000 tonnes resulting from production-related depletion, application of higher cut-off grades related to increases in operational costs amounting to a decrease of 267,000 tonnes and the upgrading and conversion of 370,000 tonnes of Inferred Resources to Mineral Reserves due to infill and exploration drilling. Silver and gold grades decreased slightly to 172 g/t and 1.16 g/t, respectively due to upgraded grades having lower average grades than those depleted in 2022

San Jose

Starting with the company's San Jose Mine in Mexico, the company saw its reserve base decline to ~11.8 million ounces of silver and 80,000 ounces of gold, representing a 28% decline in tonnes and a 4% and 1% decline in silver and gold grades, respectively. The sharp decline was related to mining depletion in 2022, higher-cut off grades related to higher operating costs, and limited success converting inferred ounces with the addition of just 370,000 tonnes of resources, representing a fraction of the ~1.0 million tonnes that came out of the reserve base from depletion and more stringent cut-off grades. This is not ideal in the slightest, and as I've noted in past updates, the dwindling reserves at San Jose are a bigger worry (in my view) than the permitting uncertainty previously with SEMARNAT over the past 18 months as permits don't matter if economic ounces can't be replaced in a timely manner.

Fortuna Silver Operations (Company Website) Fortuna - Silver Reserves (Company Filings)

Looking at measured & indicated [M&I] and inferred resources, San Jose may have additional material in these categories, but the grades are significantly lower. Looking at the indicated resources below which make up the bulk of the M&I, silver-equivalent grades come in at just 163 grams per tonne compared to a reserve grade of 265 grams per tonne silver-equivalent. This is a sharp contrast in grades, especially when we factor in the higher mining and processing costs year-over-year and the current cut-off grade of 119 to 133 grams per tonne silver-equivalent (up from 109 to 120 grams per tonne silver-equivalent last year).

The result is that there's a much smaller margin for any potential error regarding M&I resources and inferred resources at San Jose (163 and 184 grams per tonne silver-equivalent, respectively) if they were to move into a future mine plan.

Fortuna - M&I Resources (Company Filings)

Using San Jose's indicated resource grade (163 grams per tonne silver-equivalent) and assuming a cut-off grade at the high end of the range (133 grams per tonne silver-equivalent), the difference between the cut-off and grades is just 30 grams per tonne (a rock value of ~$21.00). This is a considerable difference from reserves based on more conservative mine plans, with a difference of 132 grams per tonne silver-equivalent or a rock value of ~$93.00/tonne). Fortuna has also baked in less conservative assumptions for mining dilution, with a dilution rate of 11% and 17% (cut & fill, sub-level stoping) vs. 14% and 24%, respectively in the 2021 report.

As discussed in previous updates last year, I saw a low probability of Fortuna growing reserves at San Jose given that mining costs and processing costs were likely to increase materially which would impact cut-off grades and create an increased hurdle for successful conversion to mineral reserves. This was certainly the case with mining costs increasing to $35.37/tonne (cut and fill) and $38.00/tonne sub-level stoping, plus processing & other costs increasing to ~$38.70/tonne as of July 2022. These figures were up from $33.89/tonne and $28.00/tonne, respectively (cut and fill, sub-level stoping) in 2021, while processing/other costs soared 14%. Given that these estimates were done as of July 2022 and inflationary pressures remain sticky, it would not surprise me to see further pressure on costs in the Q1 2023 reserve report.

So, what's the impact of another of material reserve depletion?

Based on year-end figures which incorporate all of 2022 mining depletion, Fortuna's total silver reserves have declined to a mere ~20.1 million ounces, a 56% decline from FY2018 levels despite the benefit of significantly increasing metals price assumptions to $21.00/oz from $18.25/oz previously. In addition, the primary silver asset (San Jose) has seen the mine life based on reserves dwindle to just ~2.1 years from a tonnage standpoint at declining grades, with the company expecting to process ~1.03 million tonnes and comparing this to ~2.14 million tonnes of reserves (down from ~2.99 million tonnes at year-end 2021).

This suggests that if we don't see higher metals prices used to calculate reserves of a new discovery, San Jose could run out of reserves by 2026. This would not be ideal for a company that calls itself a growth story ("delivering global growth"), and it would partially offset the growth in production from Seguela, with San Jose contributing ~100,000 gold-equivalent ounces per annum. Given the brownfields exploration budget of just $3.3 million, which is quite low for an asset staring down a ~2.1-year mine life, I am not overly optimistic about this asset's future. To summarize, the lack of reserve replacement is certainly a negative to the Fortuna thesis, especially for the stock's multiple, with gold producers typically trading at much lower multiples than silver producers, and this silver side of the story eroding as a percentage of total revenue.

While using higher metals prices is an option, Fortuna is already using metals prices above most of its peers at $21.00/oz silver, which compares unfavorably to Hecla (HL) at $17.00/oz.

Yaramoko

While on the topic of sub 3-year mine lives based on reserves, Yaramoko isn't looking any better, an asset that the company scooped up in its acquisition of Roxgold. As shown in the most recent reserve update, Yaramoko's reserves declined to just ~1.16 million tonnes at an average grade of 5.9 grams per tonne of gold, a massive decline from ~2.13 million tonnes at 6.78 grams per tonne of gold. Unfortunately, there was a significant decline in tonnes and gold ounces related to a spatial discrepancy that the company attributed to a surveying error from before the Roxgold acquisition. The result is that open-pit reserves sit at a mere ~34,000 ounces at 3.43 grams per tonne of gold vs. expectations for a more bountiful open-pit resource and reserve previously.

Fortuna noted that when accounting for the inconsistency ("horizontal differences of 2-3 meters between drill holes used to define the 55 Zone main mineralized structure"), Fortuna saw a 120,000 ounce reduction in reserves that it had previously modeled as remnant mineralized material. Plus, an evaluation of the open pit led to a further 46,000-ounce deletion with the determination that it can't be mined economically either from surface or underground. Given these deletion, the updated estimate of the 55 Zone crown pillar has come in at three years vs. five years previously. And when combined with higher mining service costs and additional inflationary pressures, replacing reserves ounces has been more difficult than hoped.

Yaramoko - 2021 vs. 2022 Mineral Reserves (Company Filings)

As highlighted in the most recent technical report, the updated cut-off grade for underground reserves is 4.1 grams per tonne of gold for the 55 Zone and Baggasi South QV1 and 3.1 grams per tonne of gold for Bagassi South QV', with the major difference being lower mining costs at the latter deposit. The increase in cut-off grades is related to higher mining costs ($115.00 and $135.00/tonne vs. $101.90/tonne previously), and higher processing costs of $30.00/tonne vs. $27.70/tonne previously. In addition, more conservatism has been applied to underground mining recovery, with updated assumptions of 85% and 91% for Bagassi South and 55 Zone stopes, respectively vs. 86% - 92% previously.

Although these are relatively low cut-off grades for an underground mining operation and certainly are a lower hurdle for converting ounces relative to cut-off grades closer to 6.0 grams per tonne of gold at Meiklie and Rodeo at the Carlin Complex due to this material being processed in a roaster vs. a gravity and CIL circuit at Yaramoko, this cut-off grade is still quite high relative to the ex-reserve tonnes at Yaramoko, with M&I resources coming in at ~6.05 grams per tonne gold and making up just ~89,000 ounces of gold. Meanwhile, inferred resources are actually lower grade, with ~141,000 tonnes at an average grade of 5.51 grams per tonne of gold for ~25,000 ounces. So, with a bare bones brownfield exploration budget of $3.3 million, this is another asset I'm not particularly bullish on in regards to its future.

Fortuna - Gold Mineral Reserve Grade by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Given the relatively small reserve base of just ~1.16 million tonnes and plans to process ~526,000 tonnes in 2023, the mine life comes in at barely three years even with a declining throughput profile. Given the limited mineral inventory to back up reserves and the relatively small budget (bare bones brownfield exploration budget of $3.3 million), this is another asset I'm not particularly bullish on in regards to its future. However, even when it is in production, the margins are nothing to write home about, with all-in sustaining costs estimated at $1,607/oz over the mine life, resulting in AISC margins of just ~$243/oz using a conservative $1,850/oz gold price.

To summarize, Yaramoko has disappointed massively for Fortuna, and certainly didn't deliver when it comes to the company's statement at the time of the Roxgold acquisition that went as follows:

"Yaramoko and Séguéla are low-cost assets with low technical complexity contributing meaningfully to growth while reducing overall AISC"

- April 26th, 2021 - Business Combination With Roxgold for 42.1% premium to closing price of Roxgold shares

In fairness, the company had the low-cost part right bout Seguela, but with life of mine costs, of ~$1,600/oz (2023-2025), and FY2022 AISC of $1,529/oz, this is anything but a low-cost asset when the industry average for FY2022 sits at $1,290/oz.

Lindero & Yaramoko Quarterly AISC (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Lindero

Finally, if we look at the company's most recently commissioned Yaramoko Mine in Argentina, we saw a decline in reserves here as well with flat grades on a year-over-year basis. As of year-end 2022, Lindero's reserves stood at ~1.44 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.57 grams per tonne, a sharp decline from ~1.61 million tonnes at year-end 2021, and ~1.71 million tonnes at 0.63 grams per tonne of gold before the mine went into production. While this isn't a significant decline like Yaramoko and San Jose and it still has a long mine life, the issue here is that costs have soared relative to previous assumptions, with AISC expected to come in at ~$1,505/oz (guidance mid-point) this year, up from $1,288/oz in FY2022 and life-of-mine costs are now projected to be much higher due to inflationary pressures.

Lindero - Mineral Reserves & Grade (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

In fact, if we look at the updated Technical Report below, AISC is expected to average ~$1,320/oz from 2023 to 2027, 3% above the industry average and nearly double the ~$700/oz projected by Goldrock Mines when it completed a Feasibility Study on the asset. Meanwhile, if we compare the operating costs to the previous technical report, costs per tonne have increased considerably and cut-off grades have stayed the same despite the company moving its metals price assumptions up 30% to ~$1,600/oz gold, and well above the industry average ($1,400/oz gold). Unfortunately, this is due to a significant increase in processing and G&A costs of $9.82/tonne vs. $7.80/tonne previously (2017 Report).

Lindero - Costs Per Tonne & Life Of Mine AISC (Company Filings)

There's no question that Lindero was a solid asset in Year 1 through 3 as it benefited from much higher grades (0.66 - 0.94 grams per tonne of gold), but these grades were expected to decline considerably starting in Year 4 and throughout the rest of the mine life. This is what we will see going forward and this lower grade profile combined with higher consumables costs have significantly impacted the margins for this asset, and for nearly all low-grade and high-volume operations globally. So, while it may be a solid contributor and may have a 10+ year mine life behind it, I don't see this asset as overly impressive with ~$1,320/oz AISC (next five years) in a country struggling with hyperinflation.

Finally, when we look at the maiden inferred resource declared at Arizona (3.2 kilometers southeast), the resource size is certainly solid and would make up for the mining depletion at Lindero to date assuming a very ambitious 80% conversion rate. However, this asset is much lower grade than Lindero with a grade of just 0.39 grams per tonne of gold, and should have a higher cut-off grade due to additional haulage costs of $0.52/tonne. So, while this asset could contribute to reserves down the road potentially, I would expect operating costs to be higher than they already are at Lindero given that each tonne processed would be yielding ~$9/tonne less in rock value based on an $1,850/oz gold price.

Seguela

The most bullish part of the Fortuna story continues to be Seguela (90% owned) in Cote d'Ivoire, and it is an exceptional asset that's nearing its first gold pour which is the flagship for the company. Based on a gold price assumption of $1,800/oz, I see an After-Tax NPV (5%) for the project of ~$430 million, which incorporates some cost inflation given that Roxgold completed the Feasibility Study in 2021. I would argue that it's more than reasonable to add in $128 million in fair value in exploration upside, which assumes 1.8 million M&I ounces at a value of $80/oz (current M&I resource is 523,000 ounces). In addition, I don't think it's unreasonable to add another $40 million in NPV (5%) upside from an increase in throughput and or pulling higher-grade ounces forward and displacing lower-grade Boulder/Agouti ounces. The result is a fair value for Seguela of ~$615 million.

Seguela Construction Progress (Company Presentation)

Given that this figure represents ~48% of Fortuna's enterprise value and the company has four other mines (Caylloma, San Jose, Yaramoko, Linder), many investors continue to jump to the conclusion that Fortuna must be significantly undervalued and, in normal circumstances, this would be the case. However, as I have outlined above, Lindero is now a high-cost mine and it's in a less favorable jurisdiction with hyper-inflation (Argentina). San Jose and Yaramoko have less than five years of mine life between the two of them combined and Yaramoko's costs are well above the industry average AISC of $1,300/oz. Finally, Caylloma isn't in a great jurisdiction either (Peru), and is a relatively insignificant asset with a production profile of ~1.05 million ounces of silver plus base metal credits. So, I would argue Seguela is the saving grace for Fortuna, since without it, this is a US$1.80 stock on a good day.

Valuation

Based on ~294 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$3.85, Fortuna trades at a market cap of $1.13 billion and an enterprise value of $1.27 billion. This leaves Fortuna trading right in line with its estimated net asset value of ~$1.14 billion, which includes exploration upside assigned to Seguela, Boussoura, and Lindero ($220 million combined). After adjusting for what I believe to be a fair multiple of 0.95x P/NAV and subtracting out $250 million in estimated corporate G&A, I see a fair value for the stock of ~$1.07 billion. When we divide this figure by 294 million fully diluted shares, we arrive at a fair value of US$3.65, suggesting that the stock is fully valued after this recent rally.

Fortuna - 2022 Corporate G&A Expenses (Company Filings)

One might argue that this assumption of fair value is far too conservative and that Fortuna should trade at a premium (above 1.0x P/NAV) because of its silver exposure. However, I do not agree with this assessment given that its silver production is in steady decline and the only silver asset with a 5+ year mine life actually derives most of its revenue from base metals (lead/zinc), suggesting that the silver premium is hardly justified here. Besides, outside of these silver assets (which make up just a fraction of post-2024 revenue), the company's producing assets and development assets (Lindero, Yaramoko, Seguela, Boussoura, Arizaro) are located in Tier-2 and Tier-3 jurisdictions (Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, and Argentina), which command a much lower multiple in the market today.

Fortuna Portfolio (Company Website)

Based on this production profile (declining silver production, gold assets in Tier-2/Tier-3 ranked jurisdictions), I would argue that the closest comparables from a jurisdictional risk standpoint are Perseus (OTCPK:PMNXF) and Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF). Both trade at low cash flow and P/NAV multiples relative to other gold peers but have much higher margins than Fortuna (sub $1,000/oz AISC). Meanwhile, even companies with greater scale and that are more diversified trade at sub 0.90x P/NAV multiples like Pan American Silver (PAAS). Hence, based on the current reserve and production profile, I think a 0.95x P/NAV multiple might actually be generous, suggesting that there's zero margin of safety in Fortuna stock at current levels, with it trading just above fair value (US$3.65).

Summary

Fortuna's exploration success at Seguela has been a positive over the past year since acquiring Roxgold, and there's no question that Seguela can ultimately justify a value of $600+ million when incorporating exploration upside and Sunbird. That said, the other assets have seen a decline in their value with Lindero's operating costs and AISC much higher than in prior studies, San Jose struggling to replace reserves, and Yaramoko seeing reserve deletions and much higher costs with a combination of declining grades and inflationary pressures. Balancing these negatives vs. the positives at Seguela, I continue to see the negatives outweighing the positives, with the major one being that Fortuna should not trade at its pre-Roxgold acquisition premium multiple based on what is now a Tier-2/Tier-3 gold jurisdiction gold producer, with a sprinkle of silver on top.

Lindero Operations (Company Presentation)

To summarize, I continue to see Fortuna Silver Mines as un-investable, and I don't see any margin of safety at current levels (US$3.90). Obviously, a rising tide will lift all boats and the gold and silver price are working in the stock's favor recently, but I continue to see far better opportunities elsewhere in the sector such as names trading at a deep discount to net asset value in safe jurisdictions with a high probability of reserve/resource growth per share, with one name that fits this criterion being i-80 Gold (IAUX).