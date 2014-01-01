Precision Drilling: Marked Down And On The Sale Rack

Summary

  • Precision Drilling has sold off but may be in the process of rebounding as are other drillers. The company appears to have pricing power as rig margins have increased QoQ.
  • The company is trading at low multiples now which we expect will rise with crude prices during 2023.
  • Investors looking for price performance may find PDS stock attractive at current levels.
  • The information in this article was previously discussed in the Daily Drilling Report on 3-31.
  • All pricing in CAD unless noted.
Introduction

After a long slide, beginning in late January, drilling contractors are perking up and may be set up for a further rally if recent oil price gains are

PDS price chart

PDS price chart (Seeking Alpha)

Day rate increases drive EBITDA

Day rate increases drive EBITDA (PDS)

PDS Balance sheet

PDS Balance sheet (PDS)

40 years of oilfield and analyst experience to work to find you winners.

I am an oilfield veteran of 38+ years. Retired from Schlumberger since 2015. My background is drilling and completion fluids. I have authored a number of technical papers on completion topics. I have worked around the world- Brazil, Russia, Scotland, and the Far East. I still maintain a training and consulting practice and am always willing to help people who want to learn.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF in spite of the particular rating I am forced to select in the SA template. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

