MV Weekly Market Flash: Two Cheers For The Rally, And A Caveat

Summary

  • Bank shares plunged in the wake of the SVB meltdown, for understandable reasons, while Big Tech was off to the races, for reasons we will explore in further detail below.
  • Stock price valuations are heavily influenced by interest rates, and a reduction in rates will, simply as a matter of discounted cash flow math, raise share values.
  • Consider that even if the Fed makes just one additional 0.25 percent increase to the Fed funds rate and holds it there for the rest of the year, that still means that the rest of the yield curve will be tethered to a Fed funds rate range of 5 to 5.25 percent.

investment analysis inflation economic chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Today is the last day of the first quarter of 2023 (where, oh where, does the time go?). If there’s a simple way to sum it up from a stock market perspective, then here it is: tech good, banks bad.

S&P 500 vs. tech & financials

This article was written by

MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

Comments

