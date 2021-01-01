Hims & Hers Health Looks Too Good

Apr. 02, 2023 3:59 AM ETHims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS)
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
595 Followers

Summary

  • The numbers and opportunity in front of HIMS look very appealing.
  • At the same time, the stock is cheap trading at under 3x 2023 sales.
  • However, its business model is ripe for scrutiny, which keeps me on the sidelines.

African American man pouring medications out of a bottle into his hand.

Lock Stock

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) has been posting great numbers, but questions about its business practices remain.

Company Profile

HIMS is a telemedicine platform that connects licensed healthcare professionals with patients to prescribe medication on a subscription basis. The

HIMS Guidance

Company Presentation

HIMS Selling

InsiderScore

HIMS Valuation Vs Peers

HIMS Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
595 Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.