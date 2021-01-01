Lock Stock

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) has been posting great numbers, but questions about its business practices remain.

Company Profile

HIMS is a telemedicine platform that connects licensed healthcare professionals with patients to prescribe medication on a subscription basis. The company's original focus was on Men's health, such as erectile dysfunction, STDs, and PE. It has since moved into other others like Women's health, such as birth control, libido enhancers, and STDs. It also treats dermatological issues such as hair loss, acne, and aging, as well as mental health conditions, such as anxiety and depression.

The majority of the company's prescriptions are sold via a subscription, where customers can choose how often they receive their medications. This can range from every month to every two to twelve months. HIMS delivers its medications through several mail order pharmacies it owns, as well as some third party partner pharmacies.

The company does not employ the medical professionals on its platform, and instead contracts them out through affiliated medical groups owned by physicians. However, these medical groups were helped established by HIMS for the sole purpose of providing services to the company.

The company went public through a SPAC in January 2021.

Opportunities & Risks

HIMS started out primarily focused on Men's health, so growing the Women's side of the business and other adjacent areas is a big opportunity. The company still needs to scale these new categories and increase its products offerings, but so far growth has been strong. The company has always been very big advertising on the Men's side, and it has a big opportunity to continue to add women into its ecosystem.

It's using celebrity ambassadors, such as Kristen Bell, to target the women's audience, as well as advertising on more women centric TV shows such as the Bachelorette. And much like with the men's category, it looks to offer products and treat conditions that people like to be more discreet about.

Commenting on the women's and mental health business in November of its Q3 call, CEO Andrew Dudum said:

"I think the Hers offering is something we're really excited about. And frankly, I think, specifically on the mental health side, it has a lot of similarities across the categories that we've operated in from the beginning, which is bringing forward a consumer-centric access point for great health and wellness services. So it's consumer-oriented in every way possible, right? And so that's us reevaluating the entry point, the questions that we collect, the information that the patient provides, how they provide it, how they engage with their provider. But ultimately, the core business will always maintain itself as a medical relationship with providers, right? We are a marketplace in that way and connecting you to expertise is what we do best.

"And so that's no different from what we do on the Hers side or the mental health side. I think, in that offering, in particular, we've brought something really unique to market that is both de-stigmatizing and normalizing the fact that depression and anxiety are exceptionally widespread across the nation. But then also giving you near same-day or within a couple of days access to psychiatrists, therapists, right, on an individualized basis, in a way that can combine things like talk therapy and actual medications that are ideal for your specific circumstance."

The company is looking to add 1-2 categories to its platform a year, and eventually sees being able to service an entire family. Among the potential categories it is consider entering include pain management, diabetes, fertility, cardiovascular diseases, and weight loss. It also has areas within its existing categories it can look to address, such a prostate within men's, menopause within women's, and insomnia within mental health.

HIMS is also working on more personalized and customizable offerings, which can mean offering different formulations or form factors. However, there has been some concern that these products will be lower margin.

At a Citi conference in March, CFO Yemi Okupe said:

"I think with respect to the personalized products, I think that even in the early days for the products that we recently launched, we see an immense amount of demand. I think as you personalize solutions to customers, we have a way of finding it pretty quickly, particularly if it works, as well and if it also is -- it meets the desired feedback they've given us. I think that because we're at the forefront of this type of innovation, that gives us substantial control of our own destiny for how do we price it? What do the margins look like. Again, I think just stepping back to our mission, building the customer trust and making the world feel great through the power of health, we're very thoughtful around the types of premiums that we do put on it. We don't think it's going to cause substantial gross margin it dilution, but we have the ability to be creative there."

HIMS has been doing a good job of acquiring customers and getting a solid return on that investment, with a payback of less than one year. This has led to very strong revenue growth. However, the company is now looking to turn EBITDA positive this year.

When looking at risks, the biggest is likely around how aggressively the company is pushing pills onto its patients. While HIMS isn't selling opioids, we did see the trouble that pharmacies got into just for fulfilling opioid prescriptions. Last year, meanwhile, a company called Cerebral came under scrutiny for overprescribing stimulants such as Ritalin.

HIMS, meanwhile, aggressively markets to get subscribers into its network to get them prescriptions for recurring pills. That's got conflict written all over it. And while selling generic ED pills might not get as much scrutiny as opioids or stimulants, as it gets into more categories like mental health and pain management that scrutiny is likely to intensify.

Insiders have also recently been aggressively selling shares recently. Seven insiders, including the CEO and CFO, sold nearly 360,000 shares in March. In addition, its VC backer, Redpoint Ventures, reduced its stake by -27% to 7.6 million shares, or less than 4% of the company's shares outstanding. That aggressive selling from management and its VC backer is not a great sign.

Valuation

HIMS currently trades around 70x the 2023 consensus EBITDA of $27 million and about 30x the FY2024 consensus of $63 million.

It trades at a forward PE of nearly 76x the 2023 consensus of 13 cents and just over 37x the 2024 consensus of 27 cents.

With mid-70s margins, HIMS can also be looked at on a P/S multiple. On that front, it trades a 2.75x and 2023 revenue estimates of $751.2 million and 2.1x 2024 revenues of $975.4 million.

Revenue growth is expected to be 43% this year, and then grow around 30% in 2024.

From a P/S ratio, the company trades in the middle of the pack versus its peer group, despite higher growth rate.

Conclusion

When you look at HIMS's growth, customer payback period, opportunity, and valuation, the stock looks very attractive. In fact, the stock looks at bit too attractive despite its huge rally this year.

I get this nagging feeling that one day you're going to wake up to a scathing short report on name about its business practices. The rally in the shares only increases the odds of that happening in my view. Meanwhile, executives and its VC firm running for the door to sell shares around the price it came public at a few years ago doesn't exactly ease my fears.

With the stock have a great start to 2023, I'm neutral on the name at this time. Maybe I'm being too cynical, but it's a risk I'm not willing to take.