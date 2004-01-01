Ares Capital: 10.5% Yielding BDC For You And Me

Apr. 02, 2023 7:00 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC)18 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Groups

Summary

  • When we last wrote about ARCC, it was trading 9% higher than today and Q4 results weren't yet released.
  • Guarantees don't exist, but we don't need them. Once the odds are stacked heavily in our favor, it's just a matter of playing the game.
  • Ares Capital is a giant with a $21+ billion portfolio and investment grade credit rating. Q4 results were extremely strong, and we expect a dividend increase soon.
  • I've been investing in BDCs for a long time. In most years, there is a short (e.g. 1 month) window with extremely good deals. This is one of those rare times.
  • Volatility is not your enemy. If you let it, volatility can be your best friend.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

Man throwing dollar bills in the air, arms raised in celebration

Jonathan Kitchen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with Williams Equity Research.

Ares Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARCC) is today's focus. ARCC is one of the most popular Business Development Companies ("BDCs"), and for good reason. By many metrics, its performance is at or

Chart, scatter chart Description automatically generated

iREIT on Alpha "Tracker"

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Ares Capital Corp

Ares Capital Corp

Ares Capital Corp

Ares Capital Corp

Ares Capital Corp

Ares Capital Corp

Ares Capital Corp

Ares Capital Corp

Ares Capital Corp

Ares Capital Corp

Table Description automatically generated

FINRA

SEC.gov ARCC 10-K

ARCC 10-K

Get My New Book For Free!

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and we recently added Prop Tech SPACs to the lineup. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
108.85K Followers
Author of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 15,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (based on page views) and has over 108,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies. 

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (18)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.