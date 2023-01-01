Rambus: A Gem Set To Benefit From AI Trends And DDR5 Adoption

Apr. 02, 2023 4:26 AM ETRambus Inc. (RMBS)SOXX
Growth Arcane profile picture
Growth Arcane
58 Followers

Summary

  • Rambus is a leading fabless semiconductor company.
  • The firm will be supported by major tailwinds, such as the shift from DDR4 to DDR5 and the increasing need in data center-related products.
  • Strongest financials of the industry and secular growth opportunities makes it hard to justify the current relative discount compared to fabless peers.

Connection network in dark servers data center room storage systems 3D rendering

sdecoret

Investment thesis

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) has strongly performed on a YTD basis (+42.74%) many are concerned that the stock might be too expensive especially after the recent rally. In this analysis, you are going to see that on a relative basis compared

Nintendo 64 technical specifications - Wikipedia

Rambus RAM for Nintendo 64 (Wikipedia)

Data center power consumption need and growth rate

McKinsey

PE of peers

Bloomberg

This table shows Financial data of ramous and its peers

Bloomberg

This is my DCF model

Moneychimp

This article was written by

Growth Arcane profile picture
Growth Arcane
58 Followers
Hello, and welcome to my profile ! I focus my analysis on Growth / Quality names presenting appealing characteristics and strong long-term catalysts. I work on company belonging to various industries no matter the Market cap whether Small / Mid / Large cap. Please, feel free to contact me should you have any questions, suggestions or if you want to debate with me, it would be a great pleasure !

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.