5 Reasons To Call An Investment Time-Out

Summary

  • Over the past several weeks a remarkable shift in the market’s perception of growth, inflation and policy trajectories means investors should consider calling the market equivalent of a time-out to reassess portfolios.
  • Importantly, as the Fed’s hiking cycle begins to come to an end, and we get closer to a potential pause, we’ve already started to see a significant drop in correlation between risky assets and rates.
  • In this context, high quality fixed income can become the dominant fixture of a nicely yielding portfolio, and given that a recession is still a distinct possibility in the intermediate-term, upgrading that portfolio is an ideal way to call a market time-out.

Rick Rieder and team argue that a remarkable shift in the market’s perception of growth, inflation, and policy trajectories means investors should consider calling the market equivalent of a time-out to reassess portfolios.

As the United States approaches

The Feb 3 payroll report led to a sharp selloff and new cycle high in 2-Year UST rates

Source: Bloomberg, data as of March 8, 2023

Large employment gaps persist in leisure, hospitality, education, and health services

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, data as of February 1, 2023

Digital assets have overtaken physical assets when it comes to corporate investment

Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis, data as of December 30, 2022

The correlation of risky assets (like the S&P 500) to Treasuries is crossing an inflection point

Source: Bloomberg, data as of March 24, 2023

Potential growth in Europe and the U.K. lags that of the U.S.

Sources: OECD and Bloomberg, data as of March 2, 2023

Front-end local rates have reached 12% in major emerging markets

Sources: Bloomberg and BlackRock, data as of March 2, 2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

