Paycom: Crushed Tech Stock With 20% Revenue Growth, 40% Profit Margins

Apr. 02, 2023 5:08 AM ETPaycom Software, Inc. (PAYC)1 Comment
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Paycom stock is down 40% from 2021 highs.
  • Unlike typical tech companies, Paycom is highly profitable with 40% adjusted EBITDA margins and 21.6% GAAP margins.
  • Management is guiding for 24% revenue growth this year in spite of a tough macro environment.
  • I discuss the risks and opportunities in the stock price today.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

PAYROLL Businessman working Financial accounting concept

juststock/iStock via Getty Images

Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) is a highly profitable tech stock with a payroll and HCM offering. PAYC stock has pulled back significantly from the 2021 highs as valuations had gotten ahead of themselves. The stock is now trading

Chart
Data by YCharts

app

Paycom

competitive landscape

Paylocity Investor Presentation

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

insider ownership

2023 DEF14A

Growth stocks have crashed. Want my top picks in the market today? I have provided for Best of Breed Growth Stocks subscribers the Tech Stock Crash List Parts 1 & 2, the list of names I am buying amidst the tech crash.

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best 6-8 investment reports monthly.
  • My top picks in the beaten down tech sector.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
27.85K Followers
High conviction investment ideas in the winners of tomorrow.

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OKTA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.