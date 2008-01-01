April MDA Breakout Stocks/ETFs Week 14 - 2023: High-Frequency Gainers To Give You An Edge

Summary

  • Two new Breakout Stocks for Week 14 with better than 10% short-term upside, ETFs, and a Dow 30 Pick. Average cumulative returns for 2023 are +45.4% YTD.
  • The Momentum Gauges® ended the longest negative signal for 2023 in bear funds from March 7th, led by BNKD +43.6%, FAZ +22.9%, and LABD +19.8%.
  • The streak of weekly picks gaining over 10% in less than a week has reached 241 out of 305 trading weeks (79.0%), not considering multiple gainers or negative signals.
  • Annual returns are simulated by adding 52 weekly selections though they could be compounded weekly. Since inception over 450 stock picks has gained over 10% in less than a week.
  • The MDA breakout picks continue to beat the S&P 500 into 7 consecutive years delivering +708.2% compound returns through 2022 and a CAGR +30.87%.
Female backpacker contemplating scenic view of ocean and mountains from top of Lofoten Islands

Anastasiia Shavshyna/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 8 years. This high frequency breakout subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now exceeded 300

Market Cap segment performance

FinViz.com

S&P 500 daily +/- 2% returns by year

VMBreakouts.com

SPY chart

FinViz.com VMBreakouts.com

Momentum Gauge dashboard

app.VMBreakouts.com

Daily Momentum Gauge chart

app.VMBreakouts.com

Weekly Breakout returns

VMBreakouts.com

Annual minimal returns

VMBreakouts.com

ATEX - Anterix Inc. - Stock Price Chart

FinViz.com

ATEX stock rover report

StockRover.com

ZVIA - Zevia PBC - Stock Price Chart

FinViz.com

ZVIA stock rover report

StockRover.com

Long Term Portfolio returns

VMBreakouts.com

Finviz Chart WMT

FinViz.com

Active ETF portfolio

VMBreakouts.com

Momentum Gauge ETF model

VMBreakouts.com

Frequency Breakout charts

VMBreakouts.com

Frequency Breakout charts

VMBreakouts.com

2023 YTD portfolio returns

VMBreakouts.com

2022 Annual portfolio returns

VMBreakouts.com



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I continue to follow the Market Momentum Gauge and Sector Momentum Gauge signals. I adjust my exposure ahead of weekends and holidays to minimize the risk from these high volatility 3x funds that may not be appropriate investments for your portfolio. Readers are highly encouraged to consider your own optimal asset allocation strategies to diversify risks and enhance returns.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

