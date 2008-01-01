Anastasiia Shavshyna/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 8 years. This high frequency breakout subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now exceeded 300 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research. The frequency of 10%+ returns in a week is averaging over 4x the broad market averages in the past 6+ years.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request since 2020, I now generate only 4 selections each week. In addition 2 Dow 30 picks are provided using the MDA methodology, but I highly recommend the monthly Growth & Dividend mega cap breakout portfolios if you are looking for larger cap selections beyond only 30 Dow stocks.

Many more trading strategies, resources, and explanations about the MDA Breakout methodology are available to my investing community.

As long term investors know, you can compound $10,000 into $1 million with 10% annual returns in less than 50 years. This model serves to increase the rate of 10% breakouts into 52 weekly intervals instead of years. In 2022, the worst market since 2008: 113 MDA picks gained over 5%, 52 picks over 10%, 22 picks over 15%, and 13 picks over 20% in less than week.

2023 Market Outlook

Ongoing record market intervention from the Fed and Treasury including over $300 billion in emergency loans for banks are signaling to many that the Fed may have to pivot from QT and rate hikes sooner than planned. Huge contributions from sudden market interventions have brought the longest negative Momentum Gauge signal for 2023 to an end and new positive signal has started.

Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, one by one.”― Charles MacKay, Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds

In a downturn we typically see investors sell off all their holdings in a panic, whether the investments are good or bad. However, as we watch the recovery we see investors come back slowly one by one, stock by stock, sector by sector with much more caution and discipline. My theory is that investors are buying back into "Too Big To Fail" stocks just as they deal with the recent bank collapses with large flows moving out of small banks into the larger "Too Big To Fail" banks. The March returns by market cap segment.

FinViz.com

In turn, the large movement into Mega Cap S&P 500 stocks is causing the VIX volatility index to remain extremely low. The VIX index is based on options of the S&P 500 or the 500 largest stocks in the market where all the inflows have been heading recently for safety. We are still waiting for the S&P 500 to make even a 3rd daily move this year greater than +/- 2%.

VMBreakouts.com

My theory, based on the patterns and incredible events of 2018, 2020, and 2022 with low subsequent year volatility, is that investors crowd into S&P 500 index stocks after the most painful years. This crowding is contributing to extremely low VIX and low volatility of the "Market" index of 500 stocks, while omitting the 7,000+ smaller cap stocks that are lagging this year and not in the S&P 500 index for VIX measures.

FinViz.com VMBreakouts.com

Why do finance companies admit that "timing is everything," but when it comes to investing your money the majority tell their clients to "just buy/hold and try to ignore the downturns?" I submit most investors would rely on timing signals, but without a model like the gauges they are forced to try to keep their clients in buy/hold positions for 24 months with no gains, or worse.

If timing helps you gain just 1% a week, you will significantly outperform all the long term market averages.

My strategy for 2023 is to stay generally bearish while adjusting for large bear bounces in anticipation of strong similarities to the August topping pattern. Economic data, inflation, manufacturing productivity, home sales, and the latest banking crisis continue to show recessionary weakness into rising interest rate hikes at the highest levels since Sep 2007.

Mid-year 2023 is where things may get interesting with potential for a Fed pivot. Dip-buyers will continue to try to pull this anticipated pivot event forward in time extending high market volatility while the Fed hikes rates. Mid-year I also plan to leverage strong results from a new June Russell Reconstitution anomaly we found last year that is actively tracked on the dashboard: FTSE Russell Reconstitution Anomaly Study - Strong +22.7% Difference After 5 Months

Momentum Gauges Dashboard for Week 14

The S&P 500 gauges turned positive earlier this week led by Mega caps, while the Market Gauges turned positive shortly after. The early signal on March 21st was confirmed this week. The small cap Russell index is much more negative than the large cap Nasdaq 100 now reaching the highest levels since August 2022. Sectors continue to steadily recover, while Financials still carry negative conditions.

app.VMBreakouts.com

The daily Momentum Gauges show the confirmed positive signal this week after the early positive test signal on March 21st. The similarities between the Aug / Jan positive peaks, Sep / Mar momentum bottoms, and the current positive signal are remarkably close in appearance. This has generated large gains in the bear funds for March and avoided significant downturns in the long portfolios much greater than 1% per week.

app.VMBreakouts.com

Weekly Breakout Returns

The two weekly breakout portfolios are shown below with current 2023 returns. The ongoing competition between the Bounce/Lag Momentum model (from Prof Grant Henning, PhD Statistics) and MDA Breakout picks (from JD Henning, PhD Finance) are shown below with / without using the Momentum Gauge trading signal. The per-week returns equalize the comparison where there were only 16 positive trading weeks last year using the MDA trading signal (negative values below 40).

VMBreakouts.com

For 2022, the worst market since 2008: 113 MDA picks gained over 5%, 52 picks over 10%, 22 picks over 15%, and 13 picks over 20% in less than week. These are statistically significant high frequency breakout results despite many shortened holiday weeks.

V&M Multibagger List

While not the purpose of my model, longer term (using the trading video in FAQ #20) many of these selections may join the V&M Multibagger list now at 127 weekly picks with over 100%+ gains, 46 picks over 200%+, 19 picks over 500%+ and 9 weekly picks with over 1000%+ gains since January 2019 such as:

Celsius Holdings (CELH) +1,877.5%

Enphase Energy (ENPH) +1,420.5%

Alexco Resources +1,375.1%

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) +1,036.7%

Trillium Therapeutics +1,008.7%

More than 450 stocks have gained over 10% in less than a week since this MDA testing began in 2017. Frequency comparison charts are at the end of this article. Readers are cautioned that these are highly volatile stocks that may not be appropriate for achieving your long term investment goals: How to Achieve Optimal Asset Allocation

Historical Performance Measurements

Historical MDA Breakout minimal buy/hold (worst case) returns have a compound average growth rate of 30.87% and cumulative minimum returns of +708.19% from 2017. The minimal cumulative returns for 2022 were -0.21%, average cumulative returns were +67.05%, and the best case cumulative returns were +360.25%. The chart reflects the most conservative measurements adding each 52 weekly return in an annual portfolio simulation, though each weekly selection could be compounded weekly.

VMBreakouts.com

The Week 14 - 2023 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The picks for next week consist of 2 Consumer Defensive, 1 Industrial, 1 Communication Services sector stocks. These selections are released in advance to members every Friday and are already up +2.26%. Prior selections may be doing well, but for research purposes I deliberately do not duplicate selections from the prior week. These selections are based on MDA characteristics from my research, including strong money flows, positive sentiment, and strong fundamentals -- readers are cautioned to follow the Momentum Gauges for the best results.

Anterix Inc. (ATEX) - Communications / Telecom Services Zevia PBC (ZVIA) - Consumer Defensive / Beverages Non-Alcoholic

Anterix Inc. - Communications / Telecom Services

FinViz.com

Price Target: $36.00/share (Analyst Consensus + Technical See my FAQ #20)

(Source: Company Resources)

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

StockRover.com

Zevia PBC - Consumer Defensive / Beverages Non-Alcoholic

FinViz.com

Price Target: $5.00/share (Analyst Consensus + Technical See my FAQ #20)

(Source: Company Resources)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

StockRover.com

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 14

First, be sure to follow the Momentum Gauges® when applying the same MDA breakout model parameters to only 30 stocks on the Dow Index. Second, these selections are made without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility typical of mega-cap stocks that may produce good results relative to other Dow 30 stocks. The most recent picks of weekly Dow selections in pairs for the last 5 weeks:

Symbol Company Current % Return from Selection (WMT) Walmart Inc. +3.87% (PG) Procter & Gamble Co. +2.43% (MSFT) Microsoft Corp. +2.41% (INTC) Intel Corporation +9.05% (MRK) Merck & Co. Inc. -1.61% (MCD) McDonald's Corp. +5.33% (AAPL) Apple Inc. +11.47% (CSCO) Cisco Systems Inc. +6.37% (JPM) JPMorgan Chase & Co. -6.82% MRK Merck & Co Inc -3.45% Click to enlarge

If you are looking for a much broader selection of large cap breakout stocks, I recommend these long term portfolios with consecutive years of beating the S&P 500 and already achieving double-digit returns. As regular readers know, in March we moved to negative signals on the gauges and will be resuming a positive signal for April. The returns shown below are the 2023 YTD gains before the Negative signal on March 7th. Showing again how much timing matters.

VMBreakouts.com

V&M Breakouts: Examining The Best Long Term Value Portfolios For Turbulent Markets

New 2023 Piotroski-Graham enhanced value -

New January portfolio +17.89% YTD

2022 January portfolio beat the S&P 500 by +32.54%

New 2023 Positive Forensic -

New January portfolio +18.34% YTD

January 2022 Positive Forensic beat S&P 500 by +6.59%

New 2023 Negative Forensic -

New January portfolio +13.32% YTD

January 2022 Negative Forensic beat S&P 500 by +22.18%

New Growth & Dividend Mega cap breakouts -

New March meg cap portfolio +4.95% YTD not including dividends

January 2022 portfolio beat S&P 500 by +13.91%

These long term portfolio selections have significantly outperformed many major hedge funds and all the hedge fund averages since inception.

The Dow pick for next week is:

Walmart

Walmart continues as a strong Consumer Defensive stock in breakout from prior week selection. Earnings beat strongly on Feb 21st and net MFI inflows continue as investors pursue good value. Analyst consensus target $162/share.

FinViz.com

Breakout ETF Portfolios

The Momentum Gauge timing model changes between bull/bear funds following the signals at the start of the next day. Members can outperform these returns following early signals and trading on the day of the signals before the close. The early positive signal on March 21st was confirmed and the Active ETF portfolio is back in bull funds this week up +18.8% YTD.

VMBreakouts.com

Prior to the positive signal this week top funds from the March 7th signal included MicroSectors U.S. Big Bank bear (BNKD) +62.4%, Direxion Daily Financial Bear (FAZ) +36.8%, Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear (LABD) +30.7%, Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear (TZA) +22.5%, ProShares Ultra VIX (UVXY) +17.8%, Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas bear (DRIP) +22.0%

VMBreakouts.com

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

These documented high frequency gains in less than a week continue into 2020 at rates more than four times higher than the average stock market returns against comparable stocks with a minimum $2/share and $100 million market cap. The enhanced gains from further MDA research in 2020 are both larger and more frequent than in previous years in every category. ~ The 2020 MDA Breakout Report Card

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

VMBreakouts.com

The 2021 and 2020 breakout percentages with 4 stocks selected each week.

VMBreakouts.com

MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k avg daily volume. Penny stocks well below these minimum levels have been shown to benefit greatly from the model but introduce much more risk and may be distorted by inflows from readers selecting the same micro-cap stocks.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that also include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

All the V&M portfolio models beat the market indices again last year with consistent outperformance of the major indices. All new portfolios are in a strong start to 2023 with many portfolios already in double-digit returns. Remember to follow the Momentum Gauges® in your investing decisions for the best results. Current returns are not the peak gains following the signals.

VMBreakouts.com

Portfolio returns for 2022

VMBreakouts.com

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS