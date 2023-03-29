Ares Commercial Real Estate: Watch Out For Contagion From Regional Banking Crisis

Summary

  • ACRE originates and holds loans against commercial real estate.
  • The REIT has $2.3 billion in loans outstanding that on average pay 8.9% unlevered yields.
  • With rising delinquencies and defaults in commercial real estate, I believe ACRE's financial performance may worsen in the coming quarters.
  • Although the REIT screens cheap at 15.4% forward dividend yield and 0.66 P/B, I recommend investors stay on the sidelines and wait for CRE markets to stabilize.

Two modern buildings with glass windows. Architecture design of buildings. Office space, houses at sunset in the evening. 3D render.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) makes direct loans against commercial real estate assets across the country. While the ACRE REIT screens cheap with a 15.4% forward dividend yield and trading at 0.66x P/B, I believe we are only in

ACRE overview

Figure 1 - ACRE overview (ACRE investor presentation)

ACRE loan portfolio metrics

Figure 2 - ACRE loan portfolio metrics (ACRE investor presentation)

Ares is an alternative asset giant

Figure 3 - Ares is an alternative asset giant (ACRE investor presentation)

ACRE has a direct origination platform

Figure 4 - ACRE has a direct origination platform (ACRE investor presentation)

ACRE target loan criteria

Figure 5 - ACRE target loan criteria (ACRE investor presentation)

ACRE has a history of growing earnings and dividends

Figure 6 - ACRE has a history of growing earnings and dividends (ACRE investor presentation)

ACRE is well positioned for rising interest rates

Figure 7 - ACRE is well positioned for rising interest rates (ACRE investor presentation)

ACRE had poor earnings in H2/2022

Figure 8 - ACRE had poor earnings in H2/2022 (ACRE investor presentation)

ACRE's CECLs rose sharply

Figure 9 - ACRE's CECLs rose sharply in 2022 (ACRE investor presentation)

ACRE's CECL sector allocation

Figure 10 - ACRE's CECL sector allocation (ACRE investor presentation)

CRE delinquencies remain near record lows

Figure 11 - CRE delinquencies remain near record lows (St Louis Fed)

U.S. bank CRE loan charge offs

Figure 12 - U.S. bank CRE loan charge offs (St. Louis Fed)

6 of ACRE's 60 loans are in default

Figure 13 - 6 of ACRE's 60 loans are in default (Author created with table from ACRE's 2022 10K report)

ACRE estimated reserve ratio by property type

Figure 14 - ACRE estimated reserve ratio by property type (Author created with data from company disclosures)

Small regional banks hold a lot of CRE loans

Figure 15 - Small regional banks hold a lot of CRE loans (FDIC quarterly review)

Office vavancy soared as a result of WFH policies

Figure 16 - Office vacancy soared as a result of WFH policies (Financial Times)

ACRE valuation

Figure 17 - ACRE valuation (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Comments (1)

