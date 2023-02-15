Reasons To Buy Tourmaline Considering Lowered Gas Prices

Apr. 02, 2023 6:21 AM ETTourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU:CA), TRMLF
SM Investor
Summary

  • As natural gas and oil prices jumped, Tourmaline's net income increased by 125% YoY in 2022.
  • The company’s return ratios and margin ratios improved significantly in 2022.
  • Energy prices are not as high as before and are not expected to jump in the following quarters.
  • Thus, it is not wise to expect Tourmaline’s 2023 results to be as strong as in 2022.
  • However, based on its acquisitions and developments, even with current energy prices, the company can cover its obligations, reward its shareholders, and expand its operations.

View of the pumpjack in the oil well of the oil field. The arrangement is commonly used for onshore wells producing little oil. Pumpjacks are common in oil-rich areas.

Funtay

In 2022, Tourmaline (OTCPK:TRMLF) generated a record free cash flow of CAD$3.2 billion and paid dividends of CAD$7.90 per share on base and special dividends. Tourmaline's total dividends paid increased from CAD$469 million in 2021 to

Figure 1 - Tourmaline’s exploration and production growth plan

March 2023 presentation

Figure 2 – Strip pricing as of 15 February 2023

Author (based on March 2023 presentation data)

Figure 3 - Cumulative net withdrawals of natural gas

eia

Figure 4 – Natural gas spot and futures prices (NYMEX)

Author (based on EIA's data)

Figure 5 - LNG Japan/Korea Marker (platts) swap

www.reuters.com

Figure 6 – Energy prices

eia

Figure 7 – TRMLF’s free cash flow (in millions)

Author

Figure 8 – TRMLF’s margin ratios

Author

Figure 9 – TRMLF’s return ratios

Author

As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

