SSO: The Uptrend Since The October Bottom Continues (Technical And Intermarket Analysis)

Toma Hentea profile picture
Toma Hentea
Investing Groups

Summary

  • The AMI market risk indicator is risk-on since December 2. The S&P 500 is in uptrend since the October bottom.
  • Simulations of the AMI strategy for two S&P 500 ETFs, non-leveraged SPY, and 2X leveraged SSO, are presented.
  • The risk-adjusted returns of the 2X leveraged portfolio are not much different than those of the non-leveraged variant.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Adaptive Momentum Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Vulcanoes

actionphotonz/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

SPX is in an uptrend since the October low. Although the market suffered a substantial decline in February and a Bank crisis in March, so far the uptrend is intact. I will support the thesis with two

SPY chart

stockcharts.com

SingleSPY chart

PortfolioVisualizer.com

SingleSPY annual returns

PortfolioVisualizer.com

SingleSPY drawdowns

PortfolioVisualizer.com

chart

PortfolioVisualizer.com

annual returns

PortfolioVisualizer.com

drawdowns

PortfolioVisualizer.com

ADAPTIVE MOMENTUM INVESTING

Apply the results of our research to achieve superior returns while keeping losses manageable during severe market corrections.

Get access to our four portfolios:

  • High yield bond ETFs
  • Non-leveraged broad market ETFs
  • High 3X Leverage ETFs
  • Top Momentum Large-cap stocks

Sign up for a FREE TRIAL today

This article was written by

Toma Hentea profile picture
Toma Hentea
2.39K Followers
Monitor market state (risk on/off) for successful investing
I am a retired professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering. Since 2011 I have been active in the AAII Chicago South Suburban chapter. My investment objective is to achieve high returns over the long run while allowing occasional downside corrections. Investment decisions are based on quantitative fundamental factors that take into account valuations, earnings growth and price momentum. Market exposure is varied in accordance to the state of leading US and global economic indicators. Options and leverage are used to enhance the performance of my investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SSO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.