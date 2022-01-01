Sartorius: Polyplus Acquisition Raises Concerns

Apr. 03, 2023 1:00 PM ETSartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SARTF), SDMHFJPM
Heavy Moat Investments profile picture
Heavy Moat Investments
2.16K Followers

Summary

  • Sartorius announced the 2.4 billion euro acquisition of Polyplus.
  • Polyplus is producing transfection reagents and generates <100 million euros in revenues.
  • The acquisition appears to be very expensive and management has not explained the reasoning for the purchase well.
  • I downgrade Sartorius to a hold due to added uncertainties with this deal.

Chessboard with chess pieces and wooden blocks with the word mergers and acquisitions

cagkansayin

Sartorius AG (OTCPK:SARTF) is a leading player in the biotech industry, where the company supplies industry players with products for all stages of research & development and production. The company has grown rapidly over the last decade and has been more

Sartorius Outperformance

Sartorius Outperformance (Koyfin)

Sartorius Group structure

Sartorius Group structure (Sartorius Investor Relations)

Sartorius Valuation multiples

Sartorius Valuation multiples (Koyfin)

This article was written by

Heavy Moat Investments profile picture
Heavy Moat Investments
2.16K Followers
'Heavy Moat Investments' is 24-year-old self-taught investor Niklas based in Southern Germany, who recently finished his bachelor of Science in Business Informatics and now works as a Software Developer, besides writing about his investments on Seeking Alpha and Twitter. Niklas formerly wrote under the 'Stock Metal Investment' username but changed it to reflect his investment style better.The main investment themes in Heavy Moat Investments are great capital allocators, Spawners and companies with deep, widening moats. The only investment horizon discussed on this channel is long-term investments, preferably with decades of growth runway. Follow Niklas on his journey to Financial Freedom.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SDMHF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.