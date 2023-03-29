Solskin

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) recently recovered from a 52-week low after the hospital REIT announced a major corporate transaction that could play a role in changing investor sentiment toward the trust.

Medical Properties Trust has struggled with its operating performance, prompting the market to question the trust's dividend sustainability prospects.

Another impediment has been the rise in interest rates, which has reduced the appeal of dividend-paying REITs.

Despite the fact that Medical Properties Trust is restructuring its operations and international real estate footprint, investors should keep in mind that the hospital trust covers its dividend with funds from operations. Investors can still purchase MPW at near-52-week lows and pay only a minuscule FFO multiple.

Latest Corporate Transaction

Medical Properties Trust has struggled as one of its operators, Prospect Medical Holdings, has failed to pay its rent on time, forcing the trust to write off $112 million in rent in the most recent quarter.

For some time, the hospital REIT has been expected to sell assets in order to downsize its international operations and return to its core focus on the U.S. market. Medical Properties Trust is primarily a hospital REIT based in the United States, but the trust has increased its real estate exposure in markets other than the United States, such as Europe and Australia.

And Medical Properties Trust recently announced a major corporate transaction in which it will divest its hospital infrastructure assets in Australia. Australia was not a major market for Medical Properties Trust as of the end of 2022, accounting for only 11 properties valued at $854.6 million, or about 4.3% of total investment assets.

Total Assets And Revenue By Geography (Medical Properties Trust)

On March 29, 2023, Medical Properties Trust announced that it had sold its Australian hospital assets operated by Healthscope to affiliates of HMC Capital, with the transaction expected to close in the second half of this year.

Medical Properties Trust also stated that the transaction is based on a lease capitalization rate of 5.7% and is expected to generate $1.2 billion (AUD) in proceeds, which will be used to repay a term loan. The trust's eleven properties in Australia generate approximately $54 million in rental income for Medical Properties Trust.

The transaction is definitely a step in the right direction because it shows the market that management is working hard to solve its rent collection issues.

Passive Income Investors Should Focus On What Matters Most: Resilient Dividend Coverage

Passive income investors should focus on what truly matters, which in the case of Medical Properties Trust is that the real estate investment trust is still covering its dividend with funds from operations, despite its asset sales strategy and rent collection issues.

In 2022, the payout ratio was only 82%, and the dividend was consistently covered in all four quarters. In fact, Medical Properties Trust's pay-out ratio is not significantly worse than Realty Income's pay-out ratio. Realty Income is widely regarded as a very well-managed REIT that provides passive income investors with a very safe dividend.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

Buy Near 52-Week Lows

When you buy MPW near its 52-week low, you get a covered 14.4% dividend yield as well as a very high margin of safety. The trust's stock is currently trading at $7.99.

Because of the announced asset sale, I am lowering my estimate for adjusted funds from operations from $1.40-1.50 per share to $1.35-1.40 per share.

MPW is valued at an AFFO multiple of 5.8x based on its current stock price of $7.99, which is historically low. Last year, Medical Properties Trust sold for twice this amount.

Why Medical Properties Trust Could See A Lower Valuation

As previously stated, the hospital REIT's dividend is solidly covered by funds from operations, so I don't see the trust reducing its payout. Having said that, a deterioration in the rent collection situation could make things worse for Medical Properties Trust, and in the worst-case scenario, the trust may have to reduce its dividend payout.

My Conclusion

With MPW stock falling to 52-week lows, the dividend yield has risen to 14.4%, and the AFFO valuation is even more appealing than before.

Furthermore, the hospital real estate investment trust has announced a significant corporate transaction that will see it exit the Australian market and focus on its other core markets, primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The transaction may provide new upside to the stock because REIT investors see it as a stepping stone to a larger restructuring effort. The transaction should have no effect on the dividend.