Conagra (NYSE:CAG) has gone sideways since my hold rating in December, even after reporting good earnings in Q2 2023. The company should report another solid quarter on April 5 with good revenue and EPS growth. The stock may enjoy a short-term boost after the earnings, but its upside may be capped due to its high valuation and debt. In the current volatile environment, the stock's downside may be limited. The consumer staples sector's low volatility and good dividend yield protect investors during a downturn. Existing holders should continue owning the stock.

Focus on volumes

In Q2 2023, The company continued to see lower price elasticities compared to the historical rates in the face of double-digit price increases. Over the past five out of seven quarters, price increases have outpaced volume declines. The company saw sales volumes decline by 8.4% while prices increased by 17% (Exhibit 1). The moderating cost inflation should provide tailwinds for the company and boost its margins. The management has suggested it will pass along further cost increases to consumers.

Exhibit 1:

Conagra Quarterly Change in Volume and Price (Conagra Investor Presentations)

But, the company may also have reached the peak of its price increases. It is a matter of time before volume declines accelerate and price elasticities return to their historical norms. Deutsche Bank analysts noted Conagra might face a higher risk of consumer trade-down and share loss in the face of continued price increases. The bank's analysts noted that the company might have to resort to promotions to boost sales, thus hurting margins. The company's high inventory (see inventory section below) may bolster Deutsche Bank's case.

Within its product segments, Conagra's Snacks, which consists of popcorn, seeds, meat snacks, and hot cocoa, grew sales by 14% in Q2 2023 compared to the same quarter in the previous year. The Snacks division has increased by 41% over the past three years, an impressive growth rate. But, the Snacking product segment in consumer staples has also remained vital for its competitors.

Conagra's competitors have performed slightly better in selling snacks. For example, Campbell's (CPB) Snack division grew organic sales by 15% in Q2 2023 compared to the same quarter in 2022. General Mills (GIS) saw its Q3 2023 U.S. Snacks division extend sales by 19% compared to the previous year. The company's Staples and Frozen division grew sales by 10% and 9% in Q2 2023 compared to 2021. The fast growth in snacking has been an industry-wide trend since the beginning of the pandemic.

Price increases have powered a recovery in the company's margins

Companies across the consumer staples sector saw inflation reduce margins. Gross margins declined from a peak of 29.6% in its November 2020 quarter to 24.1% in February 2022, a loss of 550 basis points (Exhibit 2). The gross margins bottomed in February 2022 and have since recovered nicely. Gross margins were 27.8% in the November 2022 quarter, a recovery of 370 basis points from the bottom. The company's Q2 2023 (quarter ending November 2022) gross margins have surpassed its quarterly average of 26.8% since May 2020.

Exhibit 2:

Conagra Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profit, and Margins (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

The gross margins recovered to their pre-pandemic levels of 27.8% in 2019 (Exhibit 3). If volume declines remain muted and costs continue to moderate as predicted, the company should see another boost in its gross margins in Q3 2023 earnings. The company generated 7.8% of its sales or $258.7 million internationally in Q2 2023. The dollar strength was a headwind for companies with many international sales.

Exhibit 3:

Conagra Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (Seeking Alpha)

Although Conagra generates over 90% of its sales in the U.S., the weakened dollar could still boost sales and, thus, margins by a few basis points in Q3 2023. In Q2 2022, currency headwinds reduced sales by 0.3% or 30 basis points (Exhibit 4). Every basis point improvement in sales and margins in this current environment can make a difference to a company's cash flows.

Exhibit 4:

Conagra Q2 Drivers of Net Sales (Conagra Investor Presentation)

The company's EPS could get a boost from its share repurchases. The company repurchased 4.2 million shares in the first half of fiscal 2023 for $150 million. The company has authorization from its board to do stock repurchases for a further $916.6 million. In the short term, the share repurchases may help boost the share price, but the company's long-term value will be determined by its cash flows and the consistency of its cash flow margins.

The company may be better off paying down its debt. Conagra carries a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of over 4x. The regional banking crisis triggered by the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank has increased the fears of a credit crunch across the banking system as banks reduce lending to shore up their balance sheet. Fitch gave a rating of 'BBB-' for Conagra's debt. A 'BBB' rating indicates 'good credit quality' with low default risk but adverse business and economic conditions may impair the company's debt repayment capability. The company's high debt load increases the risk for shareholders and may limit the upside to the stock.

Conagra lacks long-term momentum

There may be more positives than negatives for the stock at this time. The positives are that cost inflation and supply chain disruptions are fading, and margins could remain sticky. Further volume declines, high inventory, and promotional activity could be its most significant negatives. According to the Conference Board, consumer confidence increased in March compared to February. The consumer remains strong with a tight job market bolstering incomes and wallets.

On the day of the earnings release on April 5 (pre-market), investors can expect a boost to the share price similar to the one the company achieved during its Q2 2023 earnings release. On the day of the Q2 release, the stock jumped 3.4% and had further gains of 2.4% the day after the release (Exhibit 5). But, the stock lost 3.9% in the month after its earnings release. Investors can expect a similar bump to the stock on the day of its Q3 earnings release, assuming revenues rise and margins hold up. But, if market volatility remains muted, the stock may remain flat in the subsequent months.

Exhibit 5:

Conagra Price Performance (Data Provided by IEX Cloud)

In October 2022, the Conagra performed well with a return of 12.4% when the S&P Volatility Index jumped to 33. Overall, the consumer staples sector did very well that month, with the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) returning 9.4%. Investors do not trust the current market rally, which has taken the S&P 500 index above 4,100 from 3,800 at the beginning of the year. This market rally is driven by a small number of stocks, especially large-cap technology stocks such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL), which have rallied 30% and 31% since the beginning of January. Microsoft and Apple account for 12% of the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF holdings.

Investors' perceived lack of faith in this market rally may continue to support the low-beta consumer staples stocks. Conagra has a beta of 0.54. But, there may be little upside in the general consumer staples sector and Conagra. The RSI and MFI technical indicators may already be close to overbought levels, signaling limited upside potential for Conagra (Exhibit 6). Ironically, Conagra's stock may need higher market volatility to shoot higher.

Exhibit 6:

Conagra RSI and MFI Technical Indicators (Seeking Alpha)

High inventory costs

The company is carrying well above its average inventory. The company is carrying high inventory levels, with its days' sales in inventory increasing to 96 days based on the trailing twelve-month data. The company averaged 75 days of sales in inventory over the past decade with a standard deviation of 11. These high inventory levels can pose a problem to revenue and margins if sales volumes continue to decrease. The company held $2.3 billion in inventory at the end of its November 22 quarter, its highest ever.

Exhibit 7:

Conagra Inventory and Days' Sales in Inventory (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Limited upside due to high valuation

Conagra trades at a forward GAAP PE of 19x compared to the sector median of 20x—the stock, trading at $37.56, is currently fully-valued. A discounted cash flow model estimates a per-share equity value of $34.28, indicating that the stock may be overvalued (Exhibit 8). This model assumes revenue growth of 5% until 2025 and 4% after that. The free cash flow margin of 9.9% used in the model is based on its average over the past decade. The company's average free cash flow margin since May 2020 is 8.02%, lower than its average over the past decade. A liberal 9% discount rate is used in this model. Although the company's cost of servicing its debt is low when it issued debt at low-interest rates over the past decade, investors would expect a much higher rate in the future.

Exhibit 8:

Conagra Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Conagra has returned 11.8% compared to a drop of 9.4% in the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF over the past year. The stock has also outperformed the consumer staples ETF which dropped by 1.2% in the past year. Consumer staples have outperformed in this bear market.

Conagra's business may benefit from lower inflation and sticky price increases, bolstering sales and margins in Q3 2023. But company's ability to further increase prices may be limited and can lead to accelerated volume declines and margin erosion. Given the high inventory on its balance sheet, the company has a tricky balancing act of stabilizing volumes while protecting its margins.

The stock may already reflect the expectation of good Q3 earnings, limiting the upside. The stock is fully valued based on the valuation metrics and a discounted cash flow model. Investors view Conagra as a safe stock during volatile times. This perception of safety will limit any downside to the stock. Existing shareholders may be better off holding the stock, while new investors may have to wait for a pullback.