Conagra: Expect Another Good Quarter, Sideways Stock

Apr. 02, 2023 8:42 AM ETConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG)
Prasanna Rajagopal profile picture
Prasanna Rajagopal
1.01K Followers

Summary

  • Conagra may report another excellent quarter.
  • Fading cost inflation and sticky price increases may bolster profits.
  • Consumer spending remains strong, but further volume deterioration may hurt profits.
  • High inventory is a concern.
  • CAG stock has limited upside even if volumes and prices hold up in Q3.

Two homemade hot chocolate mugs with marshmallows on rustic wooden Christmas table

fcafotodigital/E+ via Getty Images

Conagra (NYSE:CAG) has gone sideways since my hold rating in December, even after reporting good earnings in Q2 2023. The company should report another solid quarter on April 5 with good revenue and

Conagra Quarterly Change in Volume and Price

Conagra Quarterly Change in Volume and Price (Conagra Investor Presentations)

Conagra Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profit, and Margins

Conagra Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profit, and Margins (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Conagra Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins

Conagra Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (Seeking Alpha)

Conagra Q2 Drivers of Net Sales

Conagra Q2 Drivers of Net Sales (Conagra Investor Presentation)

Conagra Price Performance Before and After Earnings Release

Conagra Price Performance (Data Provided by IEX Cloud)

Conagra RSI and MFI Technical Indicators

Conagra RSI and MFI Technical Indicators (Seeking Alpha)

Conagra Inventory and Days' Sales in Inventory

Conagra Inventory and Days' Sales in Inventory (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Conagra Discounted Cash Flow Model

Conagra Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

This article was written by

Prasanna Rajagopal profile picture
Prasanna Rajagopal
1.01K Followers
Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, CAG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.