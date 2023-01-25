Parker-Hannifin Has Upside Given Diverse End Markets And Strong Fundamentals

Apr. 02, 2023 8:49 AM ETParker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)
Ashton Casey profile picture
Ashton Casey
4 Followers

Summary

  • Parker-Hannifin's valuation does not align with market positioning and growth prospects.
  • Geopolitical tensions and continuing rebound of commercial air travel will create a defensive revenue stream.
  • Meggitt acquisition will increase Parker's lucrative aerospace aftermarket business.
  • Management has track record of integrating acquisition and deleveraging in timely manner to maximize shareholder returns. I assign a target price range of $430-470.
Parker-Hannifin Canada in Milton, Ontario, Canada;

JHVEPhoto

Many areas of the industrial sector have long faced difficulties through economic downturns and uncertainty. However, particular areas within the broader industrial industry provide a haven against these business cycle fluctuations due to the diversity of end markets and the essentiality of

This article was written by

Ashton Casey profile picture
Ashton Casey
4 Followers
I am a junior at the University of Southern California, studying Mathematics/Economics with a minor in Mathematical Finance. I have previously interned in credit research and fixed-income investments. My interest in investing began in 2021, and I enjoy looking for potentially undervalued companies in the consumer staples, consumer discretionary, and industrials space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PH, BA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.