Investment Thesis

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) and its affiliated companies offer additive electronics globally in Israel, with DragonFly IV system as its main product. In addition to producing dielectric and conductive inks based on nanotechnology, it promotes and distributes its products to firms engaged in developing electric-component-based products, such as semiconductor, defense, automotive, medical, and consumer electronics industries.

The company's share depreciated by about 34.14% in the previous year due to several factors: the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war which has brought disruptions along the supply chains leading to significant delivery delays of products. There is also a shortage of skilled labor in the sector which is becoming more expensive. This has contributed to the increasing total operating expenses leading to net losses.

Despite these headwinds, NNDM has grown its revenues over the last quarter and the past year. Its balance sheet is stable, with low debt and very high liquidity. The macroeconomic headwinds are unrelenting, but based on the company's cash balance, its cash runway is stable and sufficient to help them weather the storms. With a decent cash runaway, the company is in a safer harbor to reorganize, curb the surging operating expenses, and turn profitable. Guided by these factors, the short term of this company is bleak, but I am optimistic about its long-term prospects if the management maximizes the strength of its balance sheet to adapt to the challenging macroeconomic environment.

Disrupted Supply Chains

The Information and technology sector depends on the global supply chain to produce and distribute software, hardware, and other products. Issues in the supply chain give rise to pricing fluctuations, shipping delays, and component shortages.

The ongoing war has induced component shortages and shipping delays, hurting the company's Europe product line revenues. Compared to the first nine months in 2021, revenues from additive electronics machines in Poland and Russia reduced in the same duration in 2022 by approximately 75% ($1.5m). The reduced availability of components used by customers accelerated delivery delay requests for additive electronic machines used to mount the components, of which there was a shortage.

With the continuation of the Russian –Ukraine war, interruption in the supply chain persists, and geographical diversification by the company was an added advantage in relation to this hurdle. Expansion to different geographical locations ensured that it still generated revenues from other product lines besides Europe.

Labor Crisis

In this sector, skilled labor is crucial to driving innovation, increasing productivity, and achieving lower production costs through improved productivity and efficiency. Nano dimension experienced difficulty in recruiting highly skilled personnel that they needed in sales and marketing and in the advancement of their R&D efforts.

Compared to its budget, the company spent 23% of its research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2022. Expenses related to sales and marketing were also lower than the allocated budget. These indicated the company's challenges in finding and hiring skilled sales and research personnel of the required caliber, especially in the material science, data science, software, and algorithm design fields. With this occurrence, expediting their business plans and achieving a shorter ROI has been strenuous.

The company has been increasing its efforts in the recruitment of quality personnel. This can be observed in the rising R&D, sales, and marketing expenses through the quarters, from approximately $17.9m and $9.3m in the first quarter to 18.5m and $9.65m in the third quarter, respectively. Higher salary and wage expenditures contributed to this expense increase, which is also reflected in the total operating expenses.

Financials

NNDM registered a revenue growth YOY of 691.81%, outpacing the sector by 677.39%. In 2022, it also achieved its highest yearly revenue ever recorded and 316% and 1180% more than the full year 2021 and 2020, respectively. The revenue spike can be explained by the actions of the recently formed Go to Market team, which manifested in the company's improved sales of various products. The cascading efforts of recruiting high technical sales personnel are demonstrated in the upward-trending revenues.

The growing revenues notwithstanding, Nano Dimension has reported net losses arising from the effects of the Russian—Ukraine war and the surging operating expenses. The war interrupted the supply chain in Europe, leading to delayed deliveries of the additive electronic machines. While maintaining the fixed overhead costs, these delays affected revenues generated by the European product lines and dented the gross profit margin.

Escalating operating costs also had an impact on the revenue highs. According to the third quarter of 2022, R&D expenses were at $18.5m, an increase from 18.36m and $13.7m in 2022's second and 2021's previous third quarters, respectively. The upticks were attributed to the rise in subcontractors, payroll, and input expenses. Further, G&A and S&M expenses also increased from $6.3m and $4.84m for 2021's third quarter to $9.65m and $7.4m in the third quarter, 2022respectively. These incremental expenses were characterized by rising costs from marketing efforts, salaries and wages, office expenses, and professional services as a consequence of the company's recent acquisitions.

NNDM's personnel will continue with its marketing efforts to increase sales, and so will the ongoing war. Presuming no acute changes in the macro environment, I expect the company to continue generating high and growing revenues. The company is also yet to realize profits in the next quarter from its R&D, which is reassuring.

Considering that the company has been making net losses on average in the past three years, it's crucial to evaluate its cash runway. With a cash balance of $1.02b and its operating expenses TTM at $141.3m, Nano Dimension has ample cash runway for more than three years, implying it can continue operating for more than the mentioned time period, giving the management time to reorganize and curb the surging expenses as well as venturing into other measures to realize profits.

Conclusion

The company has achieved growing revenues in the MRQ and last year at large, with the fourth quarter in 2022attaining the highest revenue ever recorded. Despite these highs, Nano Dimension is plagued by pitfalls such as the Russia-Ukraine war, supply chain interruptions, and mounting operating expenses leading to it experiencing shipping delays and other financial implications stressing its top and bottom lines.

Its expansion to diverse locations has enabled the company to generate revenues from other lines besides Europe, which recorded low revenues. Engaging in marketing efforts has helped boost sales, reflected in their income statement's revenues. The company also has a stable cash runway that buys the management time to; explore measures to help realize profits, reorganize, and moderate rising costs. Despite the company's profitability woes, I am confident that the decent cash runway will provide management with enough time to reorganize and curb rising costs and successfully execute expansion plans to further increase the top line by a marginal amount compared to expenses. Due to this optimism, I have a positive outlook on this firm for the foreseeable future. As a result, until management can get the business aligned with a profitable strategy, I have to give it a "hold" rating.