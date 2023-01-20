Amazon: Blinded By Optimism

Apr. 02, 2023 9:47 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)3 Comments
Andrew Dessy profile picture
Andrew Dessy
41 Followers

Summary

  • Amazon has been operating for almost 30 years and still seems content to sacrifice short term profit for long term growth.
  • Investors need to start asking themselves if this is in their best interests, or if the company should be returning capital to shareholders while it has a strong competitive advantage.
  • I believe AMZN shares are trading above fair value using optimistic DCF assumptions.

Amazon Web Services AWS advertisement ad sign closeup in underground transit platform in NYC Subway Station, wall tiled, arrow, side

krblokhin

Executive Thesis

For years, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has sacrificed short term profits for long term growth. This creates a bit of a halo effect, where losses are written off as investing in the future, and gains are celebrated as a potential long-term

Adjusted FCF AMZN

This Writer, Morningstar Data

Amazon DCF

This Writer

This article was written by

Andrew Dessy profile picture
Andrew Dessy
41 Followers
28 year old value investor, looking to find mispriced securities to preserve wealth and beat inflation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.