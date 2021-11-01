imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK), a biopharmaceutical company, has developed an experimental drug, aficamten, designed to treat hypertrophic cardiomyopathy [HCM], a condition characterized by the abnormal thickening of the heart muscle. Aficamten, an oral small molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor, reduces myocardial contractility by binding directly to cardiac myosin, preventing it from entering a force-producing state. The FDA has granted aficamten orphan drug designation for the treatment of symptomatic HCM and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for obstructive HCM (oHCM).

Cytokinetics' pipeline (Cytokinetics)

Recent events: As I anticipated, Cytokinetics received a Complete Response Letter [CRL] from the FDA for omecamtiv mecarbil, which indicates that their application is not complete and additional information is required. Cytokinetics plans on further communications with the FDA regarding a regulatory path forward. Additionally, the company stopped their Phase 3 clinical trial for reldesemtiv in ALS as it did not demonstrate clinical benefits.

At writing, Cytokinetics' stock trades ~23% lower after my initial "Sell" recommendation in February. Following the CRL and ALS halt, the focus shifts completely to aficamten for the treatment of oHCM. This article will analyze aficamten's market potential for oHCM, based on the assumption of successful clinical trials and regulatory approvals.

Financials

In 2022, Cytokinetics reported revenues of $2.0 million for Q4 and $94.6 million for the full year, compared to $55.6 million and $70.4 million in the same periods of 2021. This increase was mainly due to a $54.9 million license revenue from a deal with Ji Xing. Research and development expenses rose to $75.0 million for Q4 and $240.8 million for the full year, mainly due to increased clinical development activities for COURAGE-ALS and cardiac myosin inhibitor programs. General and administrative expenses also increased to $54.0 million for Q4 and $178.0 million for the full year, largely due to higher spending on services and personnel costs in preparation for the potential launch of omecamtiv mecarbil.

For 2023, the company expects a $50 million milestone payment from Royalty Pharma for the start of the pivotal Phase 3 trial of aficamten in HCM. Operating expenses are projected to range between $420 and $450 million, with net cash utilization estimated at $350 to $375 million. The current cash balance of around $830 million should cover more than 2 years of forward cash based on these projections.

Data by YCharts

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: A Genetic Heart Disorder with Potentially Fatal Consequences and Treatment Options

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy [HCM] is a common genetic heart disorder characterized by thickening of the heart muscle, which can result in obstruction of blood flow, irregular heartbeats, and even sudden cardiac death.

For patients with symptomatic obstructive HCM, first-line treatment generally consists of lifestyle modifications, such as avoiding vigorous exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, and managing blood pressure. Additionally, medications such as beta-blockers (e.g., metoprolol, propranolol) and calcium channel blockers (e.g., verapamil, diltiazem) may be prescribed to alleviate symptoms and improve heart function. First-line pharmacological treatments are often effective in managing symptoms for a significant proportion of patients, but the exact response rate varies depending on the population studied and the specific treatment used.

If first-line treatments are not effective at the highest doses or not well-tolerated, second-line treatments may be considered. These may include the addition of disopyramide, a class Ia antiarrhythmic drug, which has shown some success in improving symptoms and reducing outflow tract obstruction or Bristol's (BMY) mavacamten, the first myosin inhibitor approved in 2022. In some cases, more invasive procedures like septal myectomy or alcohol septal ablation [ASA] may be indicated for patients who do not respond adequately to pharmacological therapy.

Due to the advent of therapies like internal cardiac defibrillators (to prevent sudden cardiac death), calcium channels blockers, and beta blockers, the Journal of the American College of Cardiology notes,

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is now recognized as a relatively common contemporary and treatable disease, not inevitably progressive, with potential for low mortality, and compatible with normal or extended life expectancy. JACC

Aficamten Shows Promise in HCM Clinical Trials

Like mavacamten, aficamten's mechanism of action (MOA) selectively inhibits cardiac myosin, a crucial protein in heart muscle cell contraction. By targeting myosin-actin interaction, aficamten decreases excessive contractility in heart muscle cells, alleviating obstruction and enhancing heart function in HCM patients. This targeted approach aims to address the disease's root cause, improving symptoms, exercise capacity, and patients' quality of life. However, hypothetical risks may arise from this MOA, such as excessive cardiac myosin inhibition potentially leading to diminished heart function or heart failure. Off-target effects on other proteins or tissues might also cause unanticipated adverse events.

REDWOOD-HCM, a Phase 2 clinical trial, assessed aficamten as a treatment for symptomatic HCM patients. Cohorts 1 and 2 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in resting and post-Valsalva LVOT-G, improved heart failure symptoms, and lowered NT-proBNP levels. The drug was generally well-tolerated with no serious adverse events or treatment interruptions.

Subsequent analysis revealed cardiac structure, diastolic function, and mitral valve function improvements after 10 weeks of treatment. Cohort 3, consisting of patients resistant to available medical therapies, exhibited significant LVOT-G reductions, with 46% experiencing a complete hemodynamic response by Week 10.

Cohort 4, focusing on safety and tolerability in non-obstructive HCM patients, completed enrollment. Results are anticipated at the American College of Cardiology Annual Meeting in March 2023.

SEQUOIA-HCM, a Phase 3 clinical trial, is enrolling symptomatic oHCM patients to evaluate aficamten's efficacy over 24 weeks. The primary objective is to measure the drug's effect on peak oxygen uptake (pVO2) through cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET). Topline results are expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

FOREST-HCM, an open-label extension study, evaluates aficamten's long-term safety and tolerability in symptomatic oHCM patients. The study reported considerable LVOT-G reductions, sustained NYHA Functional Class improvements, and significant cardiac biomarker improvements.

Estimating the Market Potential and Revenue Forecast for Aficamten as a Treatment for Symptomatic oHCM in the US

According to Cytokinetics, there are an estimated 190,000 patients in the US suffering from symptomatic oHCM. Assuming a 50% response rate to first-line treatment, half of the refractory patients are expected to choose disopyramide, while the other half will opt for a myosin inhibitor such as mavacamten or aficamten. Assuming aficamten receives FDA approval based on its Phase 3 data and being the second myosin inhibitor on the market, it is expected to capture 33% of the market share. With a pricing structure similar to that of mavacamten, which is currently priced at $89,500, a revenue forecast can be created for aficamten for the treatment of symptomatic oHCM.

Total number of symptomatic oHCM patients in the US: 190,000 Patients responding to first-line treatment: 50% of 190,000 = 95,000 Remaining patients not responding to first-line treatment: 190,000 - 95,000 = 95,000 Patients electing for disopyramide: 50% of 95,000 = 47,500 Patients electing for a myosin inhibitor (e.g., mavacamten or aficamten): 95,000 - 47,500 = 47,500 Aficamten's market share among myosin inhibitors: 33% Estimated number of patients treated with aficamten: 33% of 47,500 = 15,833 Assumed price for aficamten: $89,500 per patient per year

Now we can calculate the estimated annual revenue for aficamten:

Estimated annual revenue = (Number of patients treated with aficamten) * (Price per patient per year)

Estimated annual revenue = 15,833 * $89,500 Estimated peak annual revenue = $1,416,653,500

Based on these assumptions, the estimated peak annual revenue for aficamten as a treatment for symptomatic oHCM is approximately $1.42 billion. My estimate is, coincidentally, similar to analysts' estimates.

However, in my view, the estimation I provided for aficamten represents a best-case scenario or "blue-sky" scenario. There are reasons why lower estimates would be more realistic. I outline some of these reasons below.

Myosin Inhibitors in the Treatment of oHCM: Limited Impact on the Overall Disease Process and Cost-Efficacy Concerns

In my view, the introduction of myosin inhibitors has added to the available treatment options for oHCM, but it has not significantly altered the treatment landscape for the disease. In support of my view, the Journal of the American College of Cardiology [JACC] reports that mavacamten, a negative inotropic agent and myosin inhibitor, provided short-term relief of heart failure symptoms in some patients with oHCM, but it resulted in less reduction of outflow gradient when compared to septal myectomy or ASA. Subsequent, JACC notes,

There is no evidence that new myosin-inhibitor drugs can be expected to modify the overall basic HCM disease process, and there are early questions regarding cost-efficacy. JACC (Feb. 2022)

Mavacamten, priced at $89,500 per year, is significantly more expensive than generic treatments like disopyramide. Additionally, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) highlights several concerns regarding the efficacy of mavacamten compared to disopyramide, the under-representation of people of color in clinical trials, and the uncertainty around potential rare side effects due to limited follow-up and sample size in trials.

ICER also acknowledges that clinicians should not mandate the use of disopyramide or surgery before prescribing mavacamten. The decision on whether to initiate mavacamten or other treatments will depend on individual patient characteristics, physician preferences, and the coverage offered by insurance providers.

As a result, it's possible that a greater number (>50%) of patients and healthcare providers may opt for alternative treatments over myosin inhibitors.

Market Penetration Estimates for Mavacamten & Aficamten: The Impact of Company Size and Marketing Resources

Given that mavacamten is marketed by a considerably larger pharmaceutical company, Bristol-Myers Squibb (with a market capitalization of $145 billion) compared to aficamten's company, Cytokinetics (with a market capitalization of $3 billion), it may be reasonable to modify our assumptions and predictions (33% market share) regarding market penetration.

Assumptions:

Both drugs have similar efficacy and safety profiles. The disease has a stable prevalence rate and no significant changes in the patient population. Pricing and reimbursement policies are comparable for both drugs. Marketing and promotional efforts for mavacamten are significantly stronger due to the backing of a larger pharmaceutical company.

Based on these assumptions, we can make an educated guess on how each drug will perform in terms of market penetration.

Mavacamten (entered the market ~2 years earlier, marketed by a larger pharmaceutical company):

Mavacamten would have a significant advantage in marketing and promotional efforts, thanks to the resources and expertise of the larger pharmaceutical company.

Bristol's established reputation, relationships with healthcare providers, and global presence could further boost mavacamten's uptake.

Healthcare providers may be more inclined to prescribe mavacamten due to familiarity with the company, existing relationships, and trust in the drug's effectiveness.

Estimated market penetration: 70-85%

Aficamten (entered the market 2 years later, marketed by a smaller pharmaceutical company):

Aficamten will face more significant challenges in gaining market share, given the competition from an established mavacamten backed by a larger pharmaceutical company.

Cytokinetics will likely have limited resources for marketing and promotion, making it more difficult to build relationships with healthcare providers and establish trust.

Aficamten may need to differentiate itself more aggressively based on price, convenience, or any other unique selling points to attract patients and healthcare providers.

Estimated market penetration: 15-30%

It's important to keep in mind that these are only approximate projections, and the actual market penetration will be influenced by various factors such as the size of the market, competition, marketing strategies, and other variables that may affect the drugs' uptake. Therefore, the market share for aficamten may fall well below the basic 33% estimate for a second-comer drug.

My Analysis & Recommendation

Based on current information and market dynamics, investing in Cytokinetics carries both potential rewards and risks. Aficamten shows promise in clinical trials, and if FDA-approved, could generate significant revenue. However, its market success could be affected by factors like competition from mavacamten, limited impact on disease progression, cost-effectiveness concerns, and the resource disparity between Cytokinetics and its competitors.

In an optimistic scenario, aficamten could generate a peak annual revenue of around $1.42 billion in symptomatic oHCM. However, considering the aforementioned factors, more conservative revenue estimates should also be contemplated. Assuming a market penetration of 15-30%, the peak revenue could range from $0.48 to $0.96 billion. These figures might decrease further if myosin inhibitors don't substantially affect the HCM treatment landscape. Monitoring the Phase 3 trial, competitive landscape, and market dynamics, such as mavacamten's quarterly revenues, is crucial to adjusting these estimates.

Additionally, Cytokinetics' financials indicate increased expenses due to ongoing clinical development and potential product launch preparations, affecting short-term profitability. The projected cash balance should cover over two years of operations, offering some financial stability. However, future profitability relies on the successful launch and market penetration of aficamten and other pipeline products.

In conclusion, investing in Cytokinetics may yield considerable returns if aficamten successfully launches and captures significant market share, but this remains a considerable uncertainty. Myosin inhibitors have yet to prove their effectiveness for consistent use in oHCM, and aficamten must distinguish itself from competitors like mavacamten. Given the information available, it seems unlikely that both factors will favor Cytokinetics. Consequently, my recommendation for Cytokinetics remains "Sell," considering aficamten's challenging market prospects.

Risks to Thesis

"When the facts change, I change my mind." - Paul Samuelson, economist

Several risk factors could change my bearish outlook for Cytokinetics: