Small-Cap Energy Producers Ranked By Quality

Thomas Prescott profile picture
Thomas Prescott
529 Followers

Summary

  • Forty-nine small-cap energy producers were evaluated using a quality matrix with factors including; Price/Sales, Net Income Margin, Free Cash Flow Margin, and Total Debt/Market Cap.
  • The quality matrix is a broad effort to identify those small-cap producers that are likely to be amongst the best and poorest investments in the group.
  • Investors are once again cautioned to consider every investment carefully and on its own merits.

Rocks balancing on driftwood, sea in background

Dimitri Otis

Author's Note: This review is a follow up to The Largest Global Energy Companies Ranked By Quality and Micro-Cap Energy Stocks Ranked By Quality wherein the world's largest and smallest energy companies were evaluated using a quality matrix. I

This article was written by

Thomas Prescott profile picture
Thomas Prescott
529 Followers
I most often base my analysis on company fundamentals, industry specific data, and broader economic trends. I read company quarterly presentations, but very rarely cut and paste presentation content and include it with my analysis. Those presentations are put together specifically to present company data and results in the most favorable way limited only by SEC regulations. I have not seen a single company presentation advising investors to sell.I sometimes work with fellow Seeking Alpha author Badsha Chowdhury.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.