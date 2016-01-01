Sundry Photography

A Transformed Company

Under the leadership of CEO Marvin Ellison, Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) has made great strides in not only becoming a stronger company, but also closing the gap with home improvement retailer Home Depot (HD).

Marvin Ellison took over the CEO reins in summer 2018 after a CEO stint with JC Penny and years in a senior leadership role at The Home Depot. As such, Mr. Ellison knew exactly what has made HD an extremely efficient business, and he has brought many of those practices to LOW.

Over the past five years, you can see the move in stock price with Lowe's out dueling HD, with its share pricing gaining nearly 130% compared to 65% gains in shares of HD.

yCharts

From 2014 through 2018, Lowe's averaged free cash flow growth of 9.7%. From 2019 through FY 2023, which is the period in which Marvin Ellison has been under control as the CEO, Lowe's has averaged free cash flow growth of 34.2%.

Here is a look at how operating margins have expanded over the years:

January 2016: 8.4%

January 2017: 9.0%

January 2018: 9.6%

January 2019: 5.6%

January 2020: 8.8%

January 2021: 10.8%

January 2022: 12.6%

January 2023: 10.5%

For comparable purposes, HD had a January 2016 operating margin of 13.3% and a January 2023 operating margin of 15.3%. Lowe's still have room to close the gap, but the company has made great strides, especially in 2022. In FY '23, the company ran into well known inventory issues, having an over abundance of inventory they had to get rid of due to supply chain issues that opened up last year.

Recent Results and 2023 Guidance

In the most recent quarter, the company generated total sales of $22.4 billion, which was an increase of 5.2% over the same period last year, however, there was one additional week this year, which resulted in $1.4 billion in sales, so really, sales declined when adjusted.

Earnings on an adjusted basis climbed 28% to $2.28 in Q4.

Two key areas of growth for the company was 10% growth in pro and 5% growth with online sales.

Management also released their 2023 guidance which calls for total sales of approximately $88 - $90 billion. Comp sales expected to be flat to down -2% as compared to prior year. Operating margins are expected to fall within a range of 13.6% to 13.8%. Lastly, diluted earnings per share are expected to be between $13.60 to $14.00.

A Rare Dividend Growth King At A Discount

The value proposition is quite intriguing with the stock falling below $200. The stock currently trades at roughly 14x FY23 EPS (ends January 2024) using the average analyst estimates of $13.80, which is also the midpoint of management's estimate. For comparable purposes, over the past five years, shares of LOW have traded at an average earnings multiple of 19.2x.

Fast Graphs

In terms of the dividend, Lowe's currently pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share, which equates to a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lowe's has increased their dividend for 59 consecutive years, also making them a Dividend King.

In addition to paying a growing dividend, the company also repurchased 71 million shares which accounted for $14.1 billion is share repurchases.

The dividend payout ratio is also low below 30%, meaning there is plenty of room to continue growing the dividend moving forward.

Investor Takeaway

Lowe's is unique in the fact that they are a dividend king, which is a company that has increased their dividend for 50+ consecutive years, which usually means they are a much more mature company that grows its dividend at a slow rate. You do not see many stocks that are both dividend growth stocks and dividend kings. However, LOW has broken the trend as they have increased their dividend at an average annual rate of 20% over the past five years.

Some of the risks that relate to the company have to do with Lowe's being correlated with the greater real estate market, which has not performed well of late. The real estate market has seen 12 out of 13 months of home sales declines, which are a result of rising interest rates. On a brighter note, it seems as if we are closer to the end of the rate hike cycle, which means mortgage rates should peak.

In addition to strong dividend growth, and continued share buybacks, Lowe's shares are trading at a very low multiple. The multiple is low not just compared to their own historical average, but also well below the S&P 500 as well, providing a great opportunity to own a dividend king at a very reasonable valuation.