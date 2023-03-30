OmniAb, Inc. (OABI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 02, 2023 1:42 PM ETOmniAb, Inc. (OABI), OABIW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.7K Followers

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 30, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kurt Gustafson - CFO

Matt Foehr - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Nishant Gandhi - Truist Securities

Joseph Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Steven Mah - TD Cowen

Puneet Souda - SVB Securities

Yuan Zhi - B. Riley FBR

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the OmniAb, Inc., Fourth Quarter and Full Year of '22 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

And I would now like to turn the conference over to Kurt Gustafson. Please go ahead.

Kurt Gustafson

Thank you, Operator and good afternoon. This is Kurt Gustafson, OmniAb's Chief Financial Officer. Thank you all for joining OmniAb's fourth quarter 2022 financial results conference call.

I'd like to remind listeners that there are slides to accompany today's remarks. Those slides are available in the investors section of our website at omniab.com.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind listeners that comments made during this call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from any anticipated results. These forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements contained in today's press release and our SEC filings.

Importantly, this conference call contains time sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast, today March 30, 2023. Except as required by law OmniAb undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call.

Joining me on the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.