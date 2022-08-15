JohnCarnemolla/iStock via Getty Images

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:NXT) is a pioneer within the solar tracking industry and part of a duopoly in the U.S. with its main competitor Array Technologies (ARRY). Nextracker's technology allow its customers to manage large utility-scale solar plants enabling them to harness renewable energy as cost-effectively as possible.

The management team is seasoned, and the company has an easy-to-understand, profitable business model with a strong balance sheet that should appeal to many investors.

Company Overview

Nextracker is the largest global supplier of independent row-tracking systems designed to optimize the efficiency of the solar project. A solar tracker is a mounting system that rotates and aligns the solar panel to follow the sun's movement, producing up to 20% energy gains compared to a fixed tilt alternative.

Founded in 2013 by their current CEO, Dan Shugar, they were quickly acquired by Flex, Ltd. in 2015. Through supply chain synergies and strong financial backing, Flex helped accelerate its penetration of the utility-scale solar market, allowing Nextracker to become a standalone company that began trading on February 9, 2023. You can read more about its recent IPO here.

The company has led the solar industry based on gigawatts ("GW") shipped due to their flagship product, the NX Horizon, which has delivered ~50 GW to six different countries and maintained the global market share lead since 2016. Additionally, the company offers software solutions such as advanced monitoring and control tracking, which allows them to up-sell customers with future enhancements.

Nextracker generates revenues from selling solar trackers and software solutions to engineering, procurement, and construction firms ("EPCs"). EPCs design the solar systems, procure components, and build and operate the solar plant until they sell it to a long-term owner. The owners are often independent power producers that generate cash flows by selling electricity to utilities, wholesale markets, or end-users. Their top EPC customer, SOLV Energy, accounted for more than 10% of their revenue during 2022.

Financial Overview

Nextracker operates a volume-based business model and a variable cost structure. The company is capex light, only spending four cents on capex for every dollar earned in revenue, thanks to its outsourced manufacturing. They also have a strong balance sheet and carry more cash than debt.

Nextracker has grown its revenue from $660m to $1.5B from FY19 to FY22, a CAGR of 22%. This impressive top-line growth is driven by increased utility-scale market share, international expansion, higher customer retention rates, and hardware and software solutions innovation.

Gurufocus

Gross profit margins have been a concern post-covid; NXT reported 18% and 19% in FY20 and FY21, respectively. During FY22, gross margins dropped to 10%, caused by increased freight and logistic costs. I expect the supply chain issues to wane and margins to reach the mid-teens over the next few years, which implies that earnings growth should exceed revenues over the next few years.

Despite gross margin concerns, SG&A as a percentage of revenues has remained flat over the last three fiscal years averaging 5%, which is low relative to its peers. It's encouraging to see that rising labor costs haven't impacted Nextracker as much as its peers during this high-rate environment.

Seeking Alpha Data Prepared by the Author

U.S. Solar Market Outlook

Nextracker has a first-mover advantage in the utility-scale solar market, which is large and growing. According to a Wood Mackenzie report, solar was the largest source of capacity added to U.S. grids in 2021, and utility-scale solar accounted for 72% of all new solar power added to the grid. Within the U.S. utility-scale solar market, 90% of new projects used a single-axis tracker. Increased solar generation has decreased upfront cost premiums for trackers, resulting in favorable economics. Nextracker has positioned itself to benefit from this continued tracking system adoption as it expands globally.

Berkeley lab Utility-Scale Solar, 2022 Edition

I expect the Inflation Reduction Act to accelerate U.S. solar demand further. Under the new IRA, the investment tax credit has increased to 30%, from 26%, through 2032. Before the IRA, energy storage projects were ineligible for tax credits unless connected directly to solar power projects, and these restrictions are now removed and should eliminate industry safe harboring. Overall, this credit will continue to inventive the adoption of solar.

According to Wood Mackenzie, the solar industry is expected to face ongoing supply chain disruptions for at least the latter half of next year. Once equilibrium is restored in the supply chain, the actual impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act will become evident. As a result, annual U.S. solar installations are projected to consistently reach 30-40 GW beginning in 2024, representing a significant increase from the 10-15 GW added in 2021.

Investment Summary

Nextracker priced its IPO at $24 per share on Feb 9, 2023. When writing this, 48 days later, shares are up nearly 40% to $34 today. The median Wall Street price target is $40, which assigns a 17x multiple on FY24 Non-GAAP P/E.

Comparing NXT to its most similar competitor, ARRY, both companies have low EV/Sales metrics despite having high expectations for revenue growth over the next few years. From a Non-GAAP P/E standpoint, NXT trades at a premium vs. ARRY which can be attributed to its higher net income margins and return on equity.

Seeking Alpha Data Prepared by the Author

A few potential risks could disrupt Nextracker's growth objectives, such as loss of market share to competitors, solar project delays, global regulatory and policy changes, industry-wide supply chain shortages, and ownership concentration.

Paying a premium valuation for NXT is warranted due to its leading market position globally, organic growth, tenured management team, and strong balance sheet with no long-term debt, which offsets the potential risks previously mentioned. I expect NXT's stock price to be range bound over the near term, between $25-$40, as investors wait for the quarterly lumpiness to smooth out as the Inflation Reduction Act incentives increase demand and gross margins improve. I am a buyer if the price returns to its original IPO of $24.