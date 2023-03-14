Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is down 41.2% YTD after Q1 CY23. It is currently trading at a 1-yr forward PE of 13.1x; close to the COVID lows of 11.5x and at a 40.4% discount to the 10-yr average 1-yr forward multiple of 21.9x:
However, I rarely invest due to valuation alone. I need to see accompanying positive traction in operating momentum. For this, I am watching and waiting for 3 key things to play out:
Until then, I maintain a neutral outlook on the stock.
Purchased money market fund flows is a way to quantify the extent of the cash sorting effect, wherein depositors move funds from low-yielding bank deposits to higher-yielding money market instruments. Naturally, this is not accretive to a bank's margins.
Recently, as the banking crisis has reduced depositors' confidence in parking money in bank accounts, there has been an increased rate of net new flows into purchased money market securities:
March 2023's figures are expected to be released in early-mid April 2023. I would want to see a reduction back down to low $20bn levels. This would give credence to the notion that cash sorting headwinds are dying down at SCHW.
SCHW has been seeing a steady decline in average bank deposit balances over the last 2 quarters now, which was accelerated in February 2023:
This metric is important in the current context as it can be a gauge for renewed confidence in SCHW's bank deposits. I would like to see stabilization of the average bank deposit balances going forward to generate incrementally more confidence for a buy on the stock.
Despite the sectoral headwinds, SCHW's core net assets have been rather stable. In February 2023, it increased 15.5% QoQ from $36bn to $42bn.
I view this as a very positive sign signaling stability of the business. This leads me to have a bullish slant. A bonus kicker would be growth in the asset base. If this happens, it would suggest that people have improved confidence in Charles Schwab, viewing it as a relatively safer haven for their assets.
Charles Schwab stock is trading at a 1-yr forward PE of 13.1x. This is close to the lows during the COVID crash of March 2020 and at a 40% discount to last 10 years' average of 21.9x. Yet, I believe investing in valuation alone is risky; operating traction is important. To that end, I am looking for the following movements on 3 key metrics:
The first metric is the most important one in my view. I want to see a drop in this number in the March 2023 figures. The latter 2 metrics may play out over a longer period of time.
Until some of this evidence materializes, I maintain a neutral outlook on the stock, albeit with a bullish slant (just not enough for me to buy just yet).
