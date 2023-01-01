In the beginning of the year we started covering Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) with a Sell rating. The fund has lost value since our rating:
There are two fundamental factors at play here:
The premium to NAV has come down a little bit since our article, but nowhere near where we think fair value should be. We think there will be more pressure here, but only when Utilities take a nosedive. In our original article we were arguing that Utilities are overvalued as an asset class. They still are. However, 2023 has seen a couple of fairly unique developments:
The S&P 500 is up over 7% in 2023:
Yet the equal weight Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) is up only 2%. The RSP ETF tracks the 'S&P 500 Equal Weight Index', which gives each stock in the index an equal weighting, while the S&P 500 Index is market-cap weighted, meaning the stocks with the largest market capitalization have the largest weight in the index. This translates into RSP providing equal exposure to all stocks in the S&P 500 universe, while SPY has a higher concentration in the largest stocks in the Index.
That is due to investors piling in the mega caps yet again:
We can see how the largest Tech companies in the index are now back at very high P/E levels. What does that mean? It means the recent rise in their prices are due to investors increasing the assigned multiples, rather than earnings strength. That is not a good sign.
Similarly, hedge funds are now paring back their exposure to cash-flow generating sectors are moving back into defensives:
Cyclicals are represented by Energy, Materials, and Industrials, which are being sold in favor of Utilities, Staples and Telecom. The market is getting ready for another sell-off and the posturing is becoming defensive.
GUT is a tried and tested utilities CEF. As per its literature:
The Fund's primary investment objective is long term growth of capital and income. The Fund will invest 80% of its assets, under normal market conditions, in common stocks and other securities of foreign and domestic companies involved in providing products, services, or equipment for (i) the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, and water and (ii) telecommunications services or infrastructure operations.
Although it is overvalued via its premium to NAV, it is set to benefit from investors looking for 'safe-heavens'. The top sectors in the GUT closed end fund are very defensive:
Think about this CEF as a dividend paying take on the Utilities sector. If utilities rally due to the demand for a safe haven asset class, the CEF will benefit from the rise in its NAV due to higher valuations.
This CEF still has one of the highest premiums to NAV in the space:
The premium to NAV has come down by 3% since our initial rating, but there is much more to be done here. However, we do not think this will move much when the entire Utilities sector is bid up. We would see the premium collapse here when the sector is no longer of interest to investors.
GUT is a utilities CEF. We started coverage in the beginning of the year with a Sell rating. The fund is down over -6% since our initial article. We were expecting both a decrease in premium to NAV and a sell-off in the utilities asset class. We got a little bit of both. While there is much more to go in terms of the premium valuation, the market is now shifting yet again to a defensive stance. With most of the S&P 500 gains this year driven by the largest eight mega-caps, the market is uneasy with this rally. We are seeing hedge funds moving back into defensives such as Utilities, getting ready for another sell-off via this positioning. GUT is set to benefit, despite its flaws. We no longer believe short term this is a Sell candidate, therefore we are moving on Hold for this name.
