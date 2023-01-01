GUT: Moving From Sell To Hold For This Utilities CEF

Summary

  • Gabelli Utility Trust is an equities closed-end fund.
  • The vehicle has a high premium to NAV and exposure to this defensive asset class.
  • The vehicle is down over -6% since our original Sell rating.
  • With the market pivoting yet again to defensive equity sectors, we no longer believe GUT is a good sell candidate.

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky.

Artur Nichiporenko

Thesis

In the beginning of the year we started covering Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) with a Sell rating. The fund has lost value since our rating:

rating

Rating (Seeking Alpha)

There are two fundamental factors at play

returns

2023 Returns (Seeking Alpha)

PE

Mega Caps P/E Levels (Yardeni)

shift

Sectoral Shift (JPM)

sectors

Top Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

Chart
Data by YCharts

