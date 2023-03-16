Ares Commercial Real Estate: A War God's Office Loans

Ryan Bowen profile picture
Ryan Bowen
Investing Groups

Summary

  • With office real estate in the spotlight, I look at another commercial mortgage REIT with a high office allocation: Ares Commercial Real Estate.
  • With 37% of their loans backed by office properties, investors are likely curious what the impact might be a repricing in that environment.
  • I'll take a look at their office book specifically and review some subsequent events to gauge how big of a deal this is.
  • Overall, I'd suggest caution.
  • Microcap Review members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Decay Office

Actual image of a 2023 office.

Darko1original/iStock via Getty Images

Continuing along my run of reviewing REITs lately, today we’re looking at another commercial mREIT: Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). There’s been a fallout in stock prices with commercial mREITs as fears from the banking crisis have investors

---

Microcap Review is a service offering multiple microcap stock picks a month.

We subscribe to the first rule of investing, "Do not lose money," by seeking a discernible margin of safety in investments.

I believe small and microcap stocks, as well as special situations, are the best place to look for value in the markets, as most people overlook these companies, making them more likely to be mis-priced.

Join now to get exclusive research!

This article was written by

Ryan Bowen profile picture
Ryan Bowen
1.03K Followers
Author of Microcap Review
Analysis of underfollowed microcaps worldwide, plus arbitrage and net-nets
I am a self-taught value investor along the Graham and Dodd line. My first objective is to not lose money. I seek to do this by ensuring any position I enter has a discernible margin of safety. The second thing I aim for is above-average returns.

Always open to questions and dialogue as I believe it only serves to improve us all.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRSP, TRTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.