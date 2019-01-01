onurdongel

It's not that hard to understand why the North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) is a relatively underfollowed business, despite some of its customers being oil majors. Its operating geography and its assets give it a very sort of Niche appeal that up until the conflict in Ukraine could be thought of as having competition issues with eastern-European oil/gas assets.

A massive shift to this came when Russia invaded Ukraine and the unbridled access to cheap oil and gas from Russia took a negative turn. It meant that assets that previously might have been considered unprofitable suddenly were considered not only profitable but attractive.

A few warnings before we start here, the main one really being the size of the business. At under €150M, this is a nano-cap, and it's one of very few nano-cap stocks that I write about.

North European Oil Royalty Trust - An update for 2023

My last article was essentially an update in December. The company has garnered a lot of interest from income investors simply due to the fact that the yield, based on income, was up over 9% at the time of writing. As I am writing this particular piece, the company has not only maintained but boosted this dividend after a particularly excellent set of 4Q results. The declared dividend which was payable in February which came to a quarterly of $1/share meant that the company's forward yield at the time increased to over 26.3%.

And following the recent crash in the share price (or let's call it a small decline, though the trading action during Feb/march for this stock was significant) means that the current yield, based on this distribution, is 31.9% annually.

Whenever you have a company that is said to pay out over 10-15%, you really want to know intimately where that money is coming from and how sustainable that payout is - because usually, I would say that it is not. Not in the long term.

When your yield goes up over 30%, we're starting to talk about potentially distressed companies, and you really want to understand what's going on with the company to avoid pitfalls.

Thankfully, this is something we can do.

NRT is essentially correlated to crude inventories and pricing. When we're in a situation like this one, it comes as no surprise that the company is getting more for its product - and being a trust, it has rules about how to pay out profits. All we need to do is really look at gas price development to get an idea of where this influx of cash is coming from.

NRT IR (NRT IR)

The same is true for the OEG agreement. So, there was really very little overall volume change from one year to the next - but when you're getting over 245% more for your product, it's bound to create some YoY abnormalities.

Or, if we want to look at a complete picture, this gives you an idea of the difference experienced by the company in fiscal 2022.

NRT IR (NRT IR)

Because of this, when deducting operating expenses and taxes, we are down to a net income that is almost 4x of the 2021 net income. So, for anyone expecting a yield like this to be sustained going forward, I would greatly caution to any expectation even close to that effect.

It was entirely possible to, provided that you invested at trough and held through the company's significant dividend payments, exit this investment with a solid double-digit, 20-30% RoR. However, if you didn't exit when the company hit over $15-$16, I believe you to be somewhat "stuck" with the position for a while.

NRT is simple - a proxy on gas and crude prices. And those prices which have been responsible for the company's massive profits, have fallen by over 70%. The reason NRT is falling is that these prices are falling as well, and this will eventually trickle down to dividends.

The last dividend payment we saw, announced in January and paid in February, was more or less the last large (meaning this sort of size) payment we're likely to see from the company.

The latest quarterly report still saw a massive increase in incomes, but this was because the comp was January of 2022, or early 2022 when much of the conflict effects in Ukraine still hadn't materialized.

In actual top-line results, meaning sales were actually down 14.5%. I expect, and forecast for gas prices to continue to normalize. Based on what we've seen so far I would expect future dividends to be half or less half than the latest one. This is still a high yield, but it showcases the extreme volatility in the current macro.

Perhaps what is surprising me somewhat is that the company (or rather, the government) has not taken this opportunity to expand home-base operations. NRT still operates the same type and number of assets as before. These assets are in decline, and the lack of new growth means that we're eventually going to see further and further declines - even if current numbers call for an increase in reserves (maintenance work).

According to the company, that means we can expect another 11 years of life out of the company's assets. Likely, it'll be longer than that, but at a lower rate given how gas fields generally tend to work.

However, between negative development in pricing for gas as it normalizes, assets and overall trends in Europe increasingly going towards green and ESG (this includes processing plants for the company's output).

This is not a "bad" business or company. it just happens to be a risky one, and one with plenty of potential volatility. What has happened to the company's share price is not to be underestimated, because, for over 6-7 years, the company has traded at ranges from $3-$7/share, far, far below the current share price. The war caused this company to really shoot up in valuation, and since that time, NRT has tried "finding" where it should be trading given this new reality.

NRT share price (GuruFocus)

Don't let the 3-year fool you - the longer-term returns are still mostly negative if you've owned this business for over 10 years, but there was a real potential to make money here if you bought the company at an undervaluation.

The key here when it comes to company valuation, is that I don't expect NRT to materially improve now that prices are on their way down. I'm not sure we'll see a similar demand imbalance in next fall/winter, and this means that not only will the yield likely be lower, but I also believe this will act as a catalyst for the share price to move lower.

NRT Valuation - The company still deserves avoiding, at least until things normalize

33% yield isn't going to be staying around, nor should it, given where distributable income is likely to go. I believe a case can be made for a 6-9% normalized yield for the next few years. As I said in my last article, I don't expect Russian normalization this year - or in 2024 (an update for this article). With that out of the way, and Europe as a whole on track with constructing, retrofitting, and optimizing its own gas infrastructure and import avenues, its reliance on normalization will lessen as well.

This increases the role of companies like NRT, or at least gives them less of a downside if the conflict in Ukraine was to stop.

At this point, I don't see a scenario where quick normalization is possible with Russia, given where the country is geopolitically or in macro, for the next 2-3 years. This means that NRT should be able to provide a decent income for some time going forward. When it comes to oil specifically, we've already banned seaborne imports of crude as of December 5th, and several countries are phasing out Russian oil as early as this year - such as the UK (Source: Gov.uk).

I may expect eastern Europe to normalize once the war is over - but this doesn't influence NRT sales as much.

Having declined over 5% since my last article, I now view the company as "decent". I would still apply a 30-40% discount to company valuation, but for this article, I'm actually bumping my share price a little bit to reflect a higher normalized sales price than I did in my last article. The company went close to single-digit share prices back in March during the recent bank decline, but it never crossed the threshold.

As of this article, I'm changing my share price target, if not my rating for the company. From a $9/share, I'm bumping it to a $10/share. I would still need to accept the size risk that's inherent to a $100M nano cap company, but at $10, I might see this as favorable depending on where the rest of the market was at the time.

It goes to show you that every company with a solid business model and profitability can be properly valued and said to have an appeal at "share price X".

And it's important not to underestimate this business' quality relative to its much, much larger competitors. It's massively profitable, owing to being a royalty business with a GM of over 95%. It also has no debt whatsoever. The company is cyclical, which we can see clearly by looking at something like this...

NRT net income (GuruFocus)

The fact that most investors, even larger ones, don't know what to do with a company like this can be confirmed by looking at funds and institutional investors and their history on the company. A few years back, several funds and larger "capable" investors actually bought the company - then sold out back in 2019.

The company has gone up 80.43% since that time.

I didn't cover NRT at the time - but if I had, given the valuation, I would probably have called it a "HOLD" (Russia was different back at the time, and few could imagine the conflict that is currently going on).

It goes to show you that forecasting a company, any company, comes at the risk of events that you cannot, ever, foresee. That's why you want to remain conservative.

The only way for this company to become interesting to me as an investment is if it couples "cheapness" with "upside", and a dividend that I somewhat believe that I can forecast - or at least that it seems unlikely to go down very far.

At this particular time, I argue that I can see that normalized upside and stability, based on geopolitical macro and energy trends, at $10/share. That makes the company a "HOLD", but it's getting closer to a price I would consider interesting. There are no S&P Global or FactSet analysts following or forecasting this company - it's too small.

So for now, that is what I can give you - and that I would initiate a position at $10/share.

Thesis

My thesis for NRT is as follows:

The company is an interesting play on a specific EU gas/Oil/sulfur asset in Germany. It's not without its general appeal, but I would say that there's too much risk to go fishing here, despite some improvement in price.

I would give the company an updated $10/share PT to stay conservative, making this a very risky play given the correlation to energy prices.

I consider NRT a "HOLD".

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company fulfills one of my criteria at this time, I call it a "HOLD".