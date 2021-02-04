Advent Technologies: Going Concern Warning And Imminent Capital Raise - Sell

Apr. 02, 2023 11:07 PM ETAdvent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN)
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.52K Followers

Summary

  • Last week, the company released weak fourth quarter results and subsequently filed its annual report on form 10-K with the SEC.
  • Dwindling cash resources resulted in the requirement to warn investors of the company's ability to continue as a going concern.
  • Still no agreement on funding terms for the company's key Green HiPo project in Greece.
  • Management intends to pursue a capital raise in the current quarter.
  • With an equity or equity-linked financing likely straight ahead, I would advise investors to avoid the shares or even consider selling existing positions.
Hydrogen fuel cells produce electricity from the energy released during the chemical reaction of hydrogen and oxygen

Naeblys

Note: I have covered Advent Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:ADN) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Advent Technologies Holdings or "Advent" is a small, Boston-headquartered fuel cell company primarily focused on high-temperature polymer electrolyte membrane ("HT-PEM") technology.

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.52K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.